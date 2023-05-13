Eighteen hand-drawn portraits of children are on display in Barnette Magnate School’s lobby, each with a small summary describing their subject. Other pieces of artwork share a similar story but were drawn to be more inspirational.
All were created by students in Barnette teacher Rae Trainor’s art class in partnership with The Memory Project, a nonprofit which invites classrooms to create portraits for youth around the wold who face challenges such as being displaced.
Trainor said her students were provided portraits and a description of children from Cameroon in Africa. Students had a choice of either drawing a portrait or creating an inspiration art dedicated to a child.
“Most of the children do not have a photo of themselves,” Trainor said.
Sixth-grader Measure Brainerd-Wright said she believes the project will help a lot of kids.
“We put a lot of our best effort into what they really want and something they can be inspired by,” Measure said. “Not many have photos of themselves, so this would be something they would of themselves to cherish.”
Measure created a portrait of 9-year-old Zihban, who “loves cooking and the color green” and described herself as “smart, religious and trusted.”
Sixth-grader Kari Tumason, who made a portrait of 10-year-old Watie, added having personalized artwork made by someone “might mean a lot to them.”
Kari and Measure said students created multiple drafts in both color and black and white before deciding on individual styles.
“There was a variety of mediums we could use,” Kari said. “There tempera paint, chalk pastel, oil pastel or we could do charcoal.”
Measure added the project also provides insight.
‘You get to learn about how many cultures are out there,” Measure said.
Eighth-grader Avani Wright drew portrait of 10-year-old Victory. She appreciated the project’s value.
“I love the idea that people who may not have a photo of themselves get to have something,” Avani said. “It’s very special.”
Each artwork will be sent back to Cameroon, along with a personalized message from Barnette students.
“We want something positive that they can remember their childhood and cherish,” said Kari.
