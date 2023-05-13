Eighteen hand-drawn portraits of children are on display in Barnette Magnate School’s lobby, each with a small summary describing their subject. Other pieces of artwork share a similar story but were drawn to be more inspirational.

All were created by students in Barnette teacher Rae Trainor’s art class in partnership with The Memory Project, a nonprofit which invites classrooms to create portraits for youth around the wold who face challenges such as being displaced.

