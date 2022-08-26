Far North Quilt Trail

Artist Somer Hahm poses with a barn quilt titled “Flying Geese.”

A new public art project will be unveiled at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fairbanks Experiment Farm on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.

A barn quilt titled “Wild Blueberry and Troth Blossoms” is the 37th quilt on the statewide Far North Quilt Trail Project. It will be displayed on the side of the barn.

