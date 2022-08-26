A new public art project will be unveiled at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fairbanks Experiment Farm on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
A barn quilt titled “Wild Blueberry and Troth Blossoms” is the 37th quilt on the statewide Far North Quilt Trail Project. It will be displayed on the side of the barn.
The Fairbanks Experiment Farm, which includes the Georgeson Botanical Garden, has been a center for agriculture research in the Tanana Valley since 1906. The artwork highlights the native wild blueberry, Vaccinium uliginosum, and the wild potato, Hedysarum alpinum. They are important traditional foods among Interior Alaska’s Dene people. Blueberries and wild potato, called troth in the local Dene language, can still be found in the flood plains between Troth Yeddha’ (the ridge on which UAF sits) and the Tanana River.
The Far North Quilt Trail Project was founded in Fairbanks in 2019 by artist Somer Hahm.
The Experiment Farm is located on West Tanana Drive on the Fairbanks campus.