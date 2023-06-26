Fairbanks North Star Borough voters will be asked to vote on a property tax exemption tied to agricultural buildings in the Oct. 3 municipal elections after the Assembly approved a ballot measure in a 7-1 vote.

The ballot measure, if approved by voters, would grant a property tax exemption on structures that are used exclusively for farming activity, including growing crops, managing livestock, and the processing or storage of farm animals and animal feed, grains, fruits, vegetables and other crops intended for human consumption.

