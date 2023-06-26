Fairbanks North Star Borough voters will be asked to vote on a property tax exemption tied to agricultural buildings in the Oct. 3 municipal elections after the Assembly approved a ballot measure in a 7-1 vote.
The ballot measure, if approved by voters, would grant a property tax exemption on structures that are used exclusively for farming activity, including growing crops, managing livestock, and the processing or storage of farm animals and animal feed, grains, fruits, vegetables and other crops intended for human consumption.
The buildings must exclusively relate to farming activity and owned or leased by someone who actively pursues the appropriate agricultural activities.
Fletcher said Thursday night she food security drives motivated her to sponsor the ordinance after a group of local farmers mentioned that a state statute allows for the exemption.
“We are extremely food insecure in our community because 95% of food in Fairbanks is shipped here,” Fletcher said. She added the borough community has enough food in local stores for five days, something that becomes a potentially dire situation should an emergency or shipping problems disrupt the supply chain.
“If we don’t have a way to support ourselves to grow our own food, we are very vulnerable as a community,” Fletcher said. Both the borough’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) and Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s food security task force drive home the point.
“Back in the 1950s, we used to be a community where half our food was local, and it’s gone down, down, down since,” Fletcher said. “This is a way to help the farmers who are feeding us.”
Fletcher disclosed that her husband, Clay Venetis, was part of the group, but was cleared by Presiding Officer Aaron Lojewski to participate and vote on the ordinance.
Alaska state statute grants municipalities the ability to ask voters the ballot question, and provides guidelines on what can be permissible. Farmers must derive at least 10% of their gross annual income from farming activity and the measure does not apply to marijuana cultivation or ornamental crops such as peonies; residential homes cannot benefit from the exemption either.
Agricultural land ranks lower on the borough’s assessed value, but adding structures to the land can raise the value.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward cautioned a tax exemption, while subject to approval and conditions, could raise property taxes. He added exemption in the same group with the residential property tax exemption “where if you ask for it, you get it.”
“I think some caution is warranted because we don’t know how many buildings this would affect,” Ward said. “Generally speaking farm buildings are on the lower end of the value chain ... but there is an impact.”
He suggested adding clarifying language on that point and that tax exemption would be an optional one requiring people to file for it.
Lojewski, the presiding officer, called the 10% gross profit requirement too low and proposed increasing it to 80%, noting it would limit abuse if voters approve the measure.
“That’s too low and, in my opinion, will lead to people it’s not intended for to see how much tax break they can get,” Lojewski said. “I don’t think a serious farmer would do that, but there are people who will game the system.”
Lojewski added the low profit requirement presents a worse situation locally because it would create an additional workload for borough staff tasked with verifying exemption applications.
Lojewski’s proposed amendment died for lack of a second motion.
“If it goes through [as is], it’s going to have a negative impact on the borough, cost us money,” Lojewski said. “When you give one group a tax exemption, it’s a tax increase for everyone else.”
Farmers back ballot measure
Venetis, CEO of the advocacy group Fairbanks Farm Access, said a tax exemption will help smaller farmers in the borough who face high costs such as importing fertilizer and animal feed from the Lower 48.
“The costs are high and the margins are thin, so a tax break on buildings will have a huge impact on farmers,” Venetis said. “That means more food will be grown, sold and eaten here.”
Brad St. Pierre, CEO of Tanana Valley Farmers Market and owner of Goosefoot Farm, said borough residents value locally grown food.
“This tax exemption will increase activity in our borough … this is a very strong and powerful tool that will directly affect people who are growing food,” St. Pierre said.
He noted that the US Department of Agriculture reported a 21% increase in new farmers in Alaska over the past seven years.
“Alaska leads the way in new and beginning farmers,” St. Pierre said. “The items that are coming out of our barns and root cellars is what this borough needs us more than the tax dollars farmers pay on them.”
He added the biggest barrier for success was the size of their production. Most of the small farmers are growing on less than nine acres of land who benefit financially for farmers markets or community supported agriculture food subscriptions.
St. Pierre noted the community benefited from both solid, locally sourced food, a possible investment in storage and processing fields and food security.
“We are at the end of a very long supply chain,” St. Pierre said. “Our inputs (for fertilizer and feed) are high. Our fertilizer is imported and costs more to ship it than it does to purchase it.”
Offbeat Farms Sam Knapp said he grows vegetables like carrots, beets, cabbage and onions on an acre of land in Cripple Creek. Most of the food grown goes into winter storage and sold in the spring. Last season, he placed 20,000 pounds into storage and ran out by April.
Knapp said the core piece of his farm, a climate controlled storage facility, can hold as much as 40,000 pounds. Facilities like his mean the difference between seasonable crops and long-term security.
But building one means an increase on property taxes, something that places a hamper on the bottom line. He added efficient ones must be well built and insulated against harsh Interior winters.
“This isn’t a plywood shed or a connex and adds significant assessment to my property values,” Knapp. “No one gets into farming to be rich but we do need a level of financial sustainability to keep farming.”
Knapp acknowledged that a 10% gross profit margin requirement may seem “low bar” but it encourages new farmers while getting their operations off the ground.
Most Assemblymembers supported the ballot measure, adding the decision remains with the voters.
“We live in an area where it’s hard to grow or get food and it’s been harder and harder as fertilizer costs more, and building a building is a challenge in itself,” Wilson said. “The more that we can have that [food security] here just benefits everyone.”
Assemblymember Jimi Cash joined as a co-sponsor, surprised by the number of younger farmers.
“When I think of a farmer, I think of an older man in coveralls,” Cash said. “It’s awesome to see the next generation of America’s farmers. I love this idea.”
In the 7-1 vote, only Lojewski voted against it, reiterating his concerns about potential abuse. Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall was absent.