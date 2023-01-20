In court

Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime/TNS

A bail hearing for a 36-year-old North Pole woman facing manslaughter charges was continued to Tuesday.

Samantha Pearson was charged with manslaughter Oct. 22, after allegedly selling fentanyl to 32-year-old Adam Sakkinen. Laboratory reports found fentanyl contributed to the death of Sakkinen. The cause of death was blamed on fentanyl intoxication.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com