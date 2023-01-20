A bail hearing for a 36-year-old North Pole woman facing manslaughter charges was continued to Tuesday.
Samantha Pearson was charged with manslaughter Oct. 22, after allegedly selling fentanyl to 32-year-old Adam Sakkinen. Laboratory reports found fentanyl contributed to the death of Sakkinen. The cause of death was blamed on fentanyl intoxication.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration describes fentanyl as a synthetic opioid up to 100 times stronger than morphine.
According to court documents, law enforcement found Sakkinen visibly in trouble after the white Nissan Altima he was in went into a ditch near Haydon Court in North Pole. Investigators located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
First responders administered Naloxone, a treatment for opioid overdose emergencies. Subsequently, Sakkinen was put on life support. He died July 7 after his family elected to have caregivers remove him from life support.
Sakkinen’s sister, Freya, told authorities she was able to access her brother’s phone to find the name and phone number of the person who sold her brother the drugs that killed him. Authorities believe that the seller was Pearson.
An Alaska statute says a person has committed the crime of manslaughter if they knowingly deliver a controlled substance and “a person dies as a direct result of ingestion of the controlled substance.”
Pearson requested to be released to her grandparents in September, but Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson denied her wish.
On Thursday, Pearson requested to be released to a friend, Carlene Thronsen, 61.
Thronsen testified that she has known Pearson for more than 20 years. She told the court that she would monitor Pearson’s interactions, take her to court appointments, and report any violations of her bail to law enforcement.
She also testified that she was aware that her son, Robert Lee David Thronsen, who had previously dated Pearson, has a drug history but was not aware he had drug related convictions.
Proceedings came to a halt when Judge Peterson heard a second voice on Thronsen’s phone line. Judge Peterson was concerned that the second person was providing answers to Thronsen while she testified.
At that point, he postponed the bail hearing to Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10:30 a.m. and ordered Thronsen to come in person to the courthouse.
