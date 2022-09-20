A 35-year-old North Pole woman facing manslaughter charges was denied a request to be released from jail to her grandparents.
Samantha Pearson is accused of causing the death of 32-year-old Adam Sakkinen on June 26 after selling him fentanyl. A bail hearing was held for her on Friday in Fairbanks Superior Court.
Sakkinen was found unconscious in a vehicle at about 12:58 p.m. Paramedics found a lighter, a tube and tinfoil with a burnt substance. His cause of death was classified as complications from fentanyl intoxication.
Pearson was charged after Sakkinen's sister, Freya, was able to get into Adam's phone and discovered he paid Pearson $50 through Cash App at 11:43 a.m. on the morning of his death.
Alaska Statute 11.41.120 states that a person has committed the crime of manslaughter if they knowingly deliver a controlled substance and “a person dies as a direct result of ingestion of the controlled substance.”
Pearson has been convicted of drug possession. Three more felony drugs misconduct charges were pending when authorities say she sold Sakkinen the fentanyl. She has been held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center for almost a month.
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson denied Pearson's request for release, questioning if her grandparents have the ability to monitor and supervise her.
George Pearson said that he planned to be out of town for a week in October for an honor flight to Washington D.C. and that he would also be away from the house from time to time for hunting.
Peterson suggested they make another bail request after hunting season. He also asked Pearson to address his diminished hearing, saying it compromises his ability to perform as a third-party custodian for his granddaughter. In addition, he asked the grandparents to demonstrate that they know how to detect signs of drug activity.
Samantha Pearson's attorney asked for her $205,000 bail to be reduced to an unsecured performance bond.
Manslaughter is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Pearson is also charged with second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, which is also punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
