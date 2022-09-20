In court

A 35-year-old North Pole woman facing manslaughter charges was denied a request to be released from jail to her grandparents.  

Samantha Pearson is accused of causing the death of 32-year-old Adam Sakkinen on June 26 after selling him fentanyl. A bail hearing was held for her on Friday in Fairbanks Superior Court. 

