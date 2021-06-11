A 19-year-old man who was indicted as an accomplice in the January death of Brett Allen had his bail reduced to $25,000 on Thursday.
Aaron Peterson, of North Pole, was previously being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on $250,000 bail. Peterson has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Allen. His bail hearing was Thursday at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
His father, Anthony Peterson, has also been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the case. Anthony Peterson is currently being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on $500,000 bail.
The father and son were arrested after the pair allegedly fired multiple shots into a crowd of four men during an argument on Jan. 14, 2021, in the Goldstream area. During the argument, Allen sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Allen was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner determined that Aaron’s shots did not cause the death of Brett Allen, defense attorney Anna Ambrose said Thursday during the hearing. The shot that killed Allen matched a bullet from the gun of his father, Anthony Peterson, the attorney said.
Ambrose said her client has “displayed nothing but remorse towards the situation” and poses no threat to the general public.
“He’s a good kid with no criminal history. One night does not define him and does not define his character,” Ambrose said.
The prosecuting attorney said bail should remain at $250,000 and believes that Aaron Peterson does pose a threat to the community displayed by his “unsafe behavior” on the night of Allen’s death.
Superior Court Judge Paul R. Lyle sat bail at $25,000, explaining that “a $250,000 bail is not reasonable under the circumstances that the defendant has never been in trouble with the law before.”
Judge Lyle continued that, “the court is not authorized by law to presume the defendant’s guilt. Bail amount and bail conditions that are the least restrictive to keep the public safe.”
Aaron Peterson’s conditions of release include wearing an electronic house arrest monitor and having an elected third party custodian who will monitor his behavior at home. Peterson will not have access to alcohol, weapons, controlled substances and marijuana during house arrest.
