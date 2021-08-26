Bail for a Fairbanks man accused of first-degree attempted murder was reduced by a Superior Court judge on Wednesday during a hearing at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Jerrico Jajuan Turner, 27, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, misconduct involving a weapon and five counts of felony assault. Turner was originally held on a $250,000 appearance and $250,000 performance bond.
Turner was one of two Fairbanks men who allegedly shot a man in the stairwell of the Sahara Hookah Lounge on March 21, 2021. The investigation revealed that Turner and 23-year-old Kharron Green had fired shots down the stairwell into the lounge after a physical altercation had taken place, according to troopers. The two men fled the scene and were later arrested by Fairbanks police. The victim survived the incident and was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Defense attorney Amy Welch requested a bail reduction, citing that Turner’s family could not afford the previous amount. “The only issue at this point is the ability to post the money and the family has done what they can to pull everything they can together to post this bail, there’s nothing left.”
“Knowing that everything is on the line, I think that provides a very, very strong incentive for Mr. Turner to comply with his condition of release,” Welch added.
The Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution states that “excessive bail shall not be required …” The U.S. Supreme Court has interpreted this amendment to prohibit the imposition of excessive bail, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Prosecutor Tylor Schmitt counter-argued that the state’s evidence is strong and the previous bail amount was the least restrictive means to ensure community safety.
“The state is going to object to any further reduction,” Schmitt said. “At this point, we are at a least restrictive means for community safety. These are substantial charges, they’re very concerning.”
She added that Turner has a criminal history and few ties to the Fairbanks community. “We’ll also note that the defendant has prior criminal history. He was on probation for a DUI and it looks like he does have out of state history.”
Judge MacDonald acknowledged that $40,000 bail would be a significant amount for Turner’s family and argued that the amount would likely prevent Turner from violating his conditions of release. “This is the entirety of (his mother’s) fortune. Mr. Turner would impoverish his own mother if he were to violate these conditions of release. That should be considered sufficient motivation,” he said. “The court will approve the reduction, noting the significant concerns, and the bail will be modified to a $100,000 appearance bond with a 10% posting and $30,000 cash performance bond.”
Attorney Schmitt filed a motion to reconsider the bail reduction at the end of the hearing. Judge MacDonald denied the motion.
Turner is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court for an Omnibus Hearing on Oct. 14.
Kharron Green is charged with first-degree attempted murder, misconduct involving a weapon and four counts of felony assault. He is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court on Sept. 9.