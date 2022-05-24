Bail has been reduced for a 22-year-old man charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that killed one man and injured another woman in January. The hearing was held Monday at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Takodah Veach, 22, had previously been held on a $1 million cash performance bond following his January arrest in Nenana. He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault related to the shooting, which happened Jan. 18.
According to court documents, Veach fired multiple rounds into a bathroom occupied by his girlfriend at the time and 39-year-old Lee Kalloch. The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and Kalloch was pronounced dead at the scene.
Veach fled and was caught by law enforcement four days later near Nenana, according to a representative from the Fairbanks Police Department.
Defense attorney Matthew Tallerico requested a $20,000 cash performance bond, arguing that the proposed bail amount would serve as significant motivation for his indigent client to appear and follow established conditions. Relatives of Kalloch vehemently opposed Tallerico’s request.
“After he shot two people, killing one and seriously wounding and scarring the other for life, he ran and found people willing to hide him for several days,” said Gina Kalloch, a family member of the deceased. “Frankly, I am insulted by this request.”
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines set strict conditions of release and imposed a $100,000 appearance bond and $50,000 performance bond during Monday’s hearing.
“Given the circumstances of this offense, the court does not believe that $20,000 is an appropriate bail amount,” she said, responding to Tallerico’s request.
Under the established conditions, Veach would be under 24/7 supervision at his mother’s home in Anchorage, required to wear a GPS monitor and would not be allowed to have contact with the victims or their family members if he posts bail.
Veach is currently being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court for an omnibus hearing on Aug. 8 according to court records.