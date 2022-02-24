Backpacking the Chilkoot Trail is the topic of a Beaver Sports clinic from 5:30-7 p.m. today.
Don Kiely will give a presentation about how to prepare to hike the trail. The 33-mile Chilkoot Trail runs from Dyea, Alaska, to Bennett, British Columbia. Both a historic Tlingit trade route and a path used during the Klondike Gold Rush, the Chilkoot Trail has now become a popular hiking destination. Over 10,000 people hike, backpack or run the trail each year, according to the Beaver Sports event description.
The clinic will be held at the Beaver Sports store, 3480 College Road.