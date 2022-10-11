Author's presentation

Author James Bartlett will present two talks this week on his book, “The Alaskan Blonde,” which delves into a notorious 1953 murder that took place in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner composite

The real-life murder of Cecil Wells — shot and killed inside the Northward Building in downtown Fairbanks in 1953 — and the ensuing noir-esque depiction of his wife, Diane, who’s also a suspect in his death, is the topic of author James Bartlett’s latest work, “The Alaskan Blonde: Sex, Secrets, and the Hollywood Story that Shocked America.”

Bartlett will host two talks about the unsolved murder, which garnered international attention for its lurid details of a dead man, his fifth wife Diane, and the possibility of extramarital dalliances that might have played a part in his demise.