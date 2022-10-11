The real-life murder of Cecil Wells — shot and killed inside the Northward Building in downtown Fairbanks in 1953 — and the ensuing noir-esque depiction of his wife, Diane, who’s also a suspect in his death, is the topic of author James Bartlett’s latest work, “The Alaskan Blonde: Sex, Secrets, and the Hollywood Story that Shocked America.”
Bartlett will host two talks about the unsolved murder, which garnered international attention for its lurid details of a dead man, his fifth wife Diane, and the possibility of extramarital dalliances that might have played a part in his demise.
He’ll be speaking on his book, the research and his own theory as to Cecil’s death at 6 p.m. today at Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St. His second presentation is with the Tanana-Yukon Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Pioneer Hall in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. Both talks are free to attend and open to the public.
Bartlett, originally from London, has been living in Los Angeles since 2004. As a travel and lifestyle journalist and historian, he has written on a variety of topics for newspapers and magazines in the United States and Great Britain. Previously publishing about true crimes that took place at many of L.A.’s notable locations and eateries, he’s now focused his investigative skills on “the most notorious and baffling murder in the history of Fairbanks.”