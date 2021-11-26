Fairbanks will opt out of a statewide regulation change to allow all terrain vehicles on certain city streets. The Fairbanks City Council earlier this week passed an amended ordinance prohibiting the use of ATVs on any city roads.
ATVs on roads
Testimony from experts, public safety personnel and the public, all of whom were concerned by the potential risks posed by allowing vehicles such as four wheelers and side by sides on busy streets, prompted the council to opt out of the new state law. Councilmember Jerry Cleworth summed up the council’s attitude toward allowing ATVs on Fairbanks streets: “I don’t think most of us are in favor of that at all,” he said.
The amended ordinance passed five to one, with Councilmember Jim Clark being the only “no” vote.
The original ordinance, introduced by Matherly and Councilmember Aaron Gibson, was in response to a recent statewide regulation change that would allow ATVS on roads with speed limits of 45 miles per hour or slower. Matherly and Gibson’s version lowered the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.
After hearing comments from several people concerned about the safety of the change, councilmember Valerie Therrien amended the ordinance in a way that would effectively ban ATVS from Fairbanks streets. The ordinance passed as amended and was taken up again on Monday.
The public testimony surrounding the ordinance during both meetings was overwhelmingly against allowing ATVs on roads. Both Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee and Fire Chief Tod Chambers supported the amended ordinance.
At a previous meeting, Dupee and Chambers both spoke against allowing ATVs on roads. Chambers said that he “can’t in good conscience support putting these vehicles on the roads.”
“It would just be a matter of time” before there is an accident, Chambers said. Dupee agreed, adding “There’s all kinds of problems that are gonna arise out of this.”
Other business
The City Council also discussed but ultimately pushed back a resolution supporting businesses not implementing vaccination requirements and an ordinance regarding remote participation in meetings.
Resolution 4998, “A resolution discouraging local businesses from requiring proof of vaccination,” was introduced by Councilmember Clark. Clark explained that he introduced the resolution because “the City Council represents all people, not only the vaccinated.” His goal with the resolution, he said, is to create unity by supporting establishments that allow all Fairbanksans in.
Several council members raised concerns with the resolution. Therrien worried that, although Clark said he introduced the resolution to generate unity, it would have the opposite effect.
“This is a really divisive resolution,” she said.
Other members were concerned by government overreach and the City Council encroaching on the authority of businesses.
During the public comment period, Pat Levy spoke against Clark’s resolution. Levy owns Fairbanks Distilling, the first establishment in Fairbanks to implement a vaccine requirement. Levy pointed out that businesses create their individual rules of patronage (for example, no shirt, no shoes, no service), and often make demands that the city government cannot.
Moreover, Levy said, the pandemic is still ongoing and Fairbanks is still in the red zone for the high rate of transmission.
“It’s absolutely beyond me why the City Council would even entertain a resolution that aids this enemy virus,” Levy said.
Ultimately, the Council decided to take the matter up at the next meeting, so Clark will have time to rewrite the resolution.
Therrien and Councilmember Aaron Gibson introduced an ordinance that would amend sections of city code to allow the public and councilmembers to participate in meetings remotely. Councilmembers would only be allowed to participate virtually for specific reasons.
While several people noted the ease and convenience of Zoom, other members were concerned by opening up remote participation too much. Cleworth was concerned that there is no longer a requirement that councilmembers be in chambers.
“I’m really opposed to that,” he said.
Cleworth said that he believes that when members of the public come to council meetings “They need to see councilmembers.” “That’s what we’re here for,” he added.
This ordinance will also be discussed at a later meeting so that Therrien can work on establishing limits for Zoom participation.