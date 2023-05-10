A 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 15-year-old in an ATV crash.
According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, Cade Butler is accused of driving his ATV on a path along the Mitchell Expressway early Wednesday morning when he lost control and wrecked the ATV. Butler left the scene and did not immediately report the crash.
Troopers responded around 2:30 a.m. and found a deceased 15-year-old. They found that Butler had been drinking alcohol before driving the ATV, according to the dispatch.
Butler was arrested and taken to the Fairbanks Youth Facility on charges of felony manslaughter, felony leaving an accident without rendering aid, and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
This story will be updated.
