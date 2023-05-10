Alaska State Troopers

A 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 15-year-old in an ATV crash.

According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, Cade Butler is accused of driving his ATV on a path along the Mitchell Expressway early Wednesday morning when he lost control and wrecked the ATV. Butler left the scene and did not immediately report the crash. 

