Lawyers presented their opening statements Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing 69-year-old Trisha Pearson at her Yankovich Road home on May 12, 2019.
Justin Racette and Patrick Roach represented 29-year-old Patrick Marsh, and Anna Ralph represented the state.
Ralph told the jury that Pearson was the landlord for two of Marsh’s friends. Ralph said Marsh went to their home on May 12, 2019, while his friends were not there. Pearson came downstairs and got into an argument with Marsh, she said.
"[Marsh] wrapped his arm around her neck, bringing her to the ground," Ralph told the jury. She said Marsh punched Pearson multiple times, hit her with a mug, stomped on her head, and hit her repeatedly with a chair. "Then, he grabbed a trash bag and wrapped it around her head," Ralph said.
Racette argued that Marsh did not intend to kill Pearson.
"The evidence will be that in the days leading up to this incident Marsh had come upon hard times in his life," Racette said. "He had instability in his housing, he was in the throes of a vicious meth addiction, and on May 12, 2019, he had been up for days."
He said that Marsh went to the home to hang out with friends when Pearson began insulting him.
"At some point, Marsh snapped," Racette said.
Witness Joshua Anderson testified that he went to the home after midnight on May 13, 2019, to pick up an amplifier and check on the house at a friend’s insistence. "I went in through a window and came across something that looked like a body in a bag," he said.
Alaska State Trooper Jaimie Burnham testified that she responded to call about a potential dead body at the Yankovich Road home on May 13, 2019.
"Inside, we observed an object that appeared to be a body shape covered with a sleeping bag and trash bags," she said. She testified that there appeared to be blood on the floor, along with broken chairs and papers.
Investigator Bryan Spears testified that he reviewed the scene with other investigators before seizing video surveillance equipment. The state played clips of the motion-activated video surveillance footage from the night of the altercation.
The trial will continue Wednesday morning at the Fairbanks courthouse.
