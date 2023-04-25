Patrick Marsh

Patrick Marsh awaits his moment in court during a group arraignment hearing on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Marsh is charged with first-degree murder in the May 12 death Trisha Pearson. 

 Sam Friedman/News-Miner

Lawyers presented their opening statements Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing 69-year-old Trisha Pearson at her Yankovich Road home on May 12, 2019.

Justin Racette and Patrick Roach represented 29-year-old Patrick Marsh, and Anna Ralph represented the state.

