Lawyers presented their opening statements Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of stabbing William Isberg at his West Fairbanks home on Aug. 26, 2020.

40-year-old Ronald Crampton was charged on Aug. 27, 2020, with felony first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the incident.

