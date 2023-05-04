Lawyers presented their opening statements Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of stabbing William Isberg at his West Fairbanks home on Aug. 26, 2020.
40-year-old Ronald Crampton was charged on Aug. 27, 2020, with felony first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the incident.
Assistant Public Defender Devin Morse and Assistant Public Defender Bridget Lynn represented Crampton, and Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph represented the state.
Ralph told the jury that Crampton went to Isberg’s camper on Aug. 26, 2020, and stabbed him in the back, neck, cheek, ear and abdomen. She said that Isberg lost a lot of blood but survived.
Morse argued that Crampton was defending himself against Isberg when he went into fight-or-flight mode. She said that Isberg was using methamphetamine and offered Crampton marijuana. Crampton could not afford marijuana so he agreed to have sex with Isberg in exchange for the drugs. She said Crampton was unable to perform the sexual favor and this enraged Isberg, so a fight followed.
Dr. Dante Conley, a surgeon at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and an expert in surgery, testified that she treated Isberg on Aug. 26, 2020, at FMH. She said that Isberg had a rapid heart rate and low blood pressure when he was admitted to the hospital. She testified that she was most concerned with a seven centimeter wound on his neck and a wound on his abdomen, which extended into his abdominal cavity. Isberg also had lacerations on his thighs, face, ear and back.
She said that Isberg lost 2.5 liters of blood and testified positive for methamphetamine and MDMA.
Isberg testified that he knew Crampton for approximately two months before the incident. He said that he was sleeping in his camper at his home off Chena Ridge Road when Crampton stabbed him.
“I remember blood squirting from my neck,” he said. He testified that he had not been smoking meth but had been awake for at least three days.
He said that he had never asked Crampton for sexual favors.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.