Attorneys presented opening statements Tuesday in the trial of a Fairbanks man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his cabin in December 2018.
Troi Lee Simpson, 34, faces charges of felony first-degree sexual assault, felony second-degree sexual assault, felony first-degree assault, and felony second-degree assault. Public defenders Gary Soberay and Lisa Boesen represented Simpson, and Kathryn Mason represented the state.
Mason told the jury that a woman met Simpson on Tinder, a dating app, in October 2018. Mason said that the woman went to Simpson’s home on Dec. 11, 2018, to buy LSD and told him that they would not be having sex, but the defendant did not listen to her. Mason said Simpson became aggressive and tried to pull the woman’s face to his genitals three times and strangled her three times. The attorney said that the woman was worried Simpson would hurt her.
Boesen said that the woman willingly took off her clothes and got into bed with Simpson on the night of Dec. 11, 2018. She said that the two hugged and began kissing. Boesen said that Simpson started tugging on the woman’s hair and touching her neck and Simpson seemed responsive. Simpson tried to initiate oral sex and the woman said no so he stopped, Boesen told the jury.
The woman testified that she met Simpson in October 2018. She said that the two first met in person at Simpson’s cabin where they did molly, a slang word for the drug MDMA, and had consensual sex. Later that week, they met again at Simpson’s cabin. The woman made dinner for them and the two cuddled naked together, she testified.
The woman testified that she went to Simpson’s home on Dec. 11, 2018, to buy LSD to use therapeutically. The two exchanged money for the drugs, and the woman put it in her coat pocket, she said. She said that she was very specific about not wanting to have sex but wanted some kind of physical touch. The two went to Simpson’s loft where they disrobed and began hugging and kissing. She testified that Simpson’s hand moved from the side of her head to the base of her neck. The woman testified that she was concerned for her safety.
“My brain went straight to survival mode,” the woman said. “Compliance felt like my best survival option.”
The woman said Simpson had his hands wrapped around her throat and told her, “You’re going to do whatever I tell you to do.” Simpson shoved her head toward his crotch three times, but the woman refused each time, she testified. She testified that Simpson strangled her to the point that she passed out. She said he also bit her shoulder and rubbed his penis against her breasts. “After a bit I started crying, and he stopped and said he didn’t realize he was hurting me,” the woman testified.
After she left Simpson’s home, she realized that her lip was bleeding and her shoulder hurt, she said. She testified that she called a friend who advised her to not report the incident. The woman testified that she was concerned about sexually transmitted infections so she reported the incident to the Sexual Assault Response Team at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital less than 72 hours later. She went to the emergency room at FMH later that week due to headaches and dizziness. The woman testified that after the incident, she had a concussion, a traumatic brain injury and bruising.
