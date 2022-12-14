Attorneys presented opening statements Tuesday in a domestic assault trial.
Shaun Pennington, 43, is charged with criminal mischief, two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth-degree, and one felony count of assault in the second-degree.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Attorneys presented opening statements Tuesday in a domestic assault trial.
Shaun Pennington, 43, is charged with criminal mischief, two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth-degree, and one felony count of assault in the second-degree.
In her opening statement, prosecutor Wendy Schrank told jurors that Illene Jones reported a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Shaun Pennington, to 911 on March 28, 2020. Jones and Pennington had been together for about a decade and had three children together. Jones was uncomfortable talking to troopers with Pennington within her eyesight that day, Schrank said. After Pennington was arrested, Jones went to stay at a friend’s house with her children and, on March 29, 2020, called troopers again to tell them what really happened on March 28, Schrank said. Jones told troopers that the argument escalated, and she was pinned down and punched in the face by Pennington, Jones alleges. Jones realized she needed medical care and had a fracture in her face, Schrank said.
Defense attorney Erin Bartenstein told the jury that troopers didn’t see any physical injuries on Jones after her initial 911 call. “Jones started writing fiction and with each chapter she started writing a bit more,” Bartenstein said. Bartenstein said that Jones continuously embellished and added to her story. Bartenstein said Jones’ motive for the claims was full custody of her three children.
Dr. Keir Fowler is a radiologist at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and was presented as an expert witness in muscular skeletal imaging and muscular skeletal injuries. He testified that he compiled the report on Jones’ injuries on March 29, 2020, and found that she had a fracture in her left eye socket.
Illene Jones testified that she called 911 after a fight with Pennington on March 28, 2020. Jones told the jury that she and Pennington were arguing on March 28. He broke the TV, threw a tablet at her head, pinned her down in the bathroom and punched her on the left side of her face, she testified. She said Pennington was nearby when she was being interviewed by troopers, and she told the troopers nothing physical happened. The next morning, Jones called troopers to tell them the full story, she said. She testified that her face was numb and in pain on March 29. Jones currently has custody of her three children, she said.
Trooper Nathan Hollenbeck testified that he responded to Jones’ 911 call on March 28, 2020. He told the jury that Jones did not seem forthcoming when he interviewed her and that he did not notice any physical injuries.
Dr. Amber Figueroa testified that she treated Jones on March 29, 2020. She found a bump on the back of Jones’ head and tenderness to the left lower cheek and right shoulder.
The trial will continue Wednesday morning.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com