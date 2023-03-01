Attorneys presented opening statements Tuesday in the trial of a man accused possessing and distributing child pornography.
Carlton Campbell, 25, faces eight counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing it.
Josh Darnall, a prosecuting attorney from the Office of Special Prosecutions, explained that Campbell used a file sharing website called BitTorrent to receive and distribute child pornography. Darnall said BitTorrent is a two-way street of downloading files from other users and sharing files in return.
Darnall said investigators traced the content back to an IP address on Fort Wainwright where Campbell was living in August 2020. They found content on several of Campbell’s devices and internet searches for child pornography.
Defense attorney Amy Welch told the jury, “CJ was a victim of a sick and cruel joke by an anonymous person hanging out on the web.” She said Campbell, an avid video game player, intended to download a game modification from an online message board. The unsafe download lead him to BitTorrent and downloaded child pornography.
“He opens them and is shocked and appalled by what is being downloaded,” she said.
Welch said that Campbell wasn’t trying to hide anything.
Brandon Hunter, a computer forensic examiner with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, testified that he examined Campbell’s devices during the investigation. He told the jury that he did not find anything relating to Reddit, the online message board, or gaming applications. He said that searches of the computer’s web history revealed searches for “16 year old” and “14 year old” in BitTorrent.
Richard Chambers, an investigator with the Technical Crimes Unit of the Alaska State Troopers, said that he tracked the IP address of Campbell’s computer through his internet service provider during the investigation. He testified that he discovered files that Campbell had downloaded from Aug. 13, 2020, to Aug. 27, 2020, and provided a narrative of the sexually explicit content to the jury.