The fate of a man accused of hacking another man to death at a Fairbanks bar is now in the hands of the jury.
Attorneys presented their closing statements Tuesday in the case of Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, who is on trial for first-degree murder for allegedly striking Mark Allen Mitchell, 49, with a hatchet on July 30, 2017, at the former Club Manchu. Mitchell died of his wounds the next morning at an Anchorage hospital.
Prosecuting attorney Kathryn Mason told the jury, “The defendant brutally murdered Mark Mitchell.”
Witnesses identified Gilbert as the man who killed Mark Mitchell, she said. Video surveillance footage shows Gilbert wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black bandana, and a white hat at Club Manchu that night. Gilbert was still wearing that hat when he was arrested later that night, and Fairbanks police found the red hooded sweatshirt stuffed in the ceiling in his apartment, she said.
“You heard the medical examiner testify that the cause of death was chop wounds, and the hatchet that was tested at the Alaska Crime Lab had Mitchell’s blood on it,” Mason said.
“The defendant came prepared to the Club Manchu,” Mason argued. “He came with a hatchet concealed on his person. He checked his exit, he hit Mitchell with no warning, and after Mitchell was on the ground, he continued to hit him for a total of eight times.”
“Things aren’t so simple,” defense attorney Amy Bennett told the jury in her closing statement. She questioned why the investigating officer did not testify, why law enforcement did not fingerprint the hatchet, why police did not examine Mitchell’s phone for evidence of what else happened that weekend and why witnesses fled Club Manchu after the attack.
“Every one of those questions is reasonable doubt,” Bennett argued.
The defendant testified on Monday that Mitchell had threatened him twice and assaulted him the evening of the attack to prevent him from testifying in a separate murder trial. Gilbert told the jury that his girlfriend, Heather Rice, told him that Mitchell had sexually assaulted her earlier that weekend.
Bennett recommended that the jury believe Gilbert acted in the heat of passion and to return a verdict of a lesser offense of manslaughter if they found him guilty. “When [Gilbert] goes to the Club Manchu, he was still terrified, angry, enraged and hurt from the attack,” Bennett said.
Mason challenged the defense and asked the jury, “Are these questions relevant?”
Mason pointed out inconsistencies in Gilbert’s statements to the jury. Gilbert said he and Mitchell weren’t friends but video surveillance footage shows him shaking Mitchell’s hand and giving him a hug on July 30, she argued.
Gilbert testified that he had been assaulted by Mitchell and two other unidentified men, but in a recorded phone call from Fairbanks Correctional Center in 2017, Gilbert told a friend that he had been home fighting with Rice all day and that she had punched him several times, Mason said.
Gilbert testified that Rice said she was raped by Mitchell, but she doesn’t remember that, Mason argued. Rice testified that Mitchell was a gentleman, she said.
“The defendant did not act in a heat of passion,” Mason challenged. “He acted to kill a man as he had planned to do.”
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Gilbert could face up to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com