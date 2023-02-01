In court

The fate of a man accused of hacking another man to death at a Fairbanks bar is now in the hands of the jury.

Attorneys presented their closing statements Tuesday in the case of Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, who is on trial for first-degree murder for allegedly striking Mark Allen Mitchell, 49, with a hatchet on July 30, 2017, at the former Club Manchu. Mitchell died of his wounds the next morning at an Anchorage hospital.

