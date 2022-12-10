Attorneys presented their closing arguments Friday in the trial of a Fairbanks man accused of robbing a poker game in 2021.
Antuiohn Arazo, 25, of Fairbanks, is charged with one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, two felony counts of third-degree assault, and one felony count of second-degree theft between the amounts of $750 and $24,999. On April 11, 2021, Arazo allegedly attended a poker game at the home of Michael Spony, left, and returned with two armed men, Elijah “Eli” Rutherford and a single individual nicknamed both “B” and “Rock.” They reportedly took the pot — worth about $2,700 — and fled the home.
Prosecutor Dominic Plantamura told jurors that “this wasn’t about the money ... it was about Arazo showing those poker players what happened when he felt disrespected.”
Plantamura argued that Arazo’s testimony and the defense’s evidence was not reliable. The state argued for accomplice liability, meaning that Arazo could be held accountable for the actions of Rutherford and “B.” The defendant admitted all of the conduct that the state proved, Plantamura said.
Defense attorney Frank Spaulding challenged that a hole in the state’s case was that Spony only knew what he saw, and he assumed that Rutherford and “B” were Arazo’s accomplices, not people who were threatening Arazo. Arazo was scared — scared of getting into trouble with the police and scared of Rutherford and “B,” who had put a gun to his head, Spaulding said. The two known as Rutherford and “B” told Arazo that if he talked to the police they would kill him and his girlfriend, which is why he was not honest with a trooper investigator Al Bell, Spaulding said.
“I’m not robbing you,” Arazo told Spony and the poker players when he entered Spony’s home, Spaulding added. “It’s uncontested that Arazo took the money, but you have to question whether he would have done that if he had not been threatened with a weapon,” Spaulding told jurors.
The case is now before the jury.
