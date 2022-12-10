In court
Comstock

Attorneys presented their closing arguments Friday in the trial of a Fairbanks man accused of robbing a poker game in 2021.

Antuiohn Arazo, 25, of Fairbanks, is charged with one felony count of first-degree robbery, one felony count of first-degree burglary, two felony counts of third-degree assault, and one felony count of second-degree theft between the amounts of $750 and $24,999. On April 11, 2021, Arazo allegedly attended a poker game at the home of Michael Spony, left, and returned with two armed men, Elijah “Eli” Rutherford and a single individual nicknamed both “B” and “Rock.” They reportedly took the pot — worth about $2,700 — and fled the home.

