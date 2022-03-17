The attorney for Gerrit Butler, a Fairbanks police detective facing felony assault charges related to a physical altercation with his drunken brother-in-law last summer, filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against the detective, alleging that prosecutors failed to present exculpatory evidence to the grand jury.
The motion, filed Tuesday by defense attorney Bill Satterberg, presents grounds for a dismissal of the indictment, which would lead to a re-presentation of the case in front of a grand jury panel.
In the 30-page motion, the defense accused the state of engaging in misconduct, claiming that prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence that supported Butler’s claim of self-defense. Exculpatory evidence refers to “evidence which, in and of itself, reasonably tends to negate the guilt of the defendant,” according to the Alaska Court of Appeals.
According to the motion, two witnesses “provided signed witness statements that corroborated Gerrit’s claim that he acted in self-defense of another and in self-defense of himself.” It continues: “The prosecutor essentially ignored this evidence and instead withheld critical evidence that verified Gerrit’s claim.”
The motion further claims that the prosecutor presented a distorted view of evidence to the grand jury and made a conscious decision not to ask questions that would open up testimony about self-defense.
“The prosecutor carefully crafted questions to [a witness] that concealed testimony that would have been consistent with the defendant’s claim that Vogel was the aggressor and that the defendant had acted in defense of another and in self-defense of himself,” the motion claims.
On Dec. 23, 2021, Butler, 36, was indicted on two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault related to alleged offense, which occurred on the morning of July 5.
Butler is accused of punching Aaron Vogel, 30, of Palmer, multiple times, fracturing his orbital bone and breaking his teeth during the altercation which erupted after Vogel reportedly pushed Butler’s sister, according to charging documents. Vogel denied pushing the woman.
The incident resulted in charges against both Butler and Vogel, according to charging documents. Vogel told authorities that he had consumed 10-12 shots and four to five beers and was asked to leave or to go to sleep multiple times but he did not want to before the fight broke out.
Butler was placed on administrative leave from the police department after charges were initially filed.
As of Thursday, prosecutors have not yet submitted a response to the motions submitted by attorney Satterberg. Butler is expected to appear in Fairbanks court for an omnibus hearing on March 24, according to court records.