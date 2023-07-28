Lawyers presented closing arguments Thursday in the trial of a man accused of the attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault of his girlfriend in August, 2019.
Cornelius Everett, 31, is on trial for felony first-degree attempted murder, felony kidnapping and four counts felony second-degree assault. He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at her South Fairbanks home and multiple times in her car on Aug. 31, 2019.
Assistant Public Defenders Gary Soberay and Rachel Risoleo represented Everett, and Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt represented the state.
The defense rested their case Thursday morning and the state presented rebuttal evidence.
Alaska State Trooper Timothy Wolff testified that he arrested Everett at a Fairbanks apartment after 10 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2019. He said that he did not recall observing any injuries on Everett and he did not document any injuries in his report.
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson denied the defense’s renewed motion for a judgement of acquittal.
Schmitt told the jury in her closing argument that the woman was scared to death on Aug. 31, 2019. Schmitt said that Everett went to the woman’s house and the woman could tell he was angry by his body language and tone. Schmitt said that the woman was first strangled outside her 25th Avenue home.
The woman’s neighbor, Roy Grantham, arrived at his home and saw Everett standing on the woman’s back. Grantham told Everett to stop and called the police. Grantham testified that the woman appeared afraid and did not want to leave with Everett.
Grantham saw Everett get in the driver’s seat of the SUV and the woman get in the passenger seat. Schmitt told the jury that the assault continued in the car, and Everett hit the woman with his fists and elbows. The woman jumped out of the car on 27th Avenue, and had scrapes on her elbows and hands and bruises on her knees as a result, Schmitt told the jury. Schmitt said that Everett stopped the car, strangled the woman for a second time, and slammed her head against the side of the car. He forced her back into the car and held her seatbelt so she couldn’t leave.
Schmitt said that Everett was driving towards a Goldfinch Road home with the intent of continuing his assault on the woman in a more remote location.
Schmitt said that at some point while he was driving, Everett reached over and grabbed the woman by the neck for between four and eight seconds.
“She knows if she does not get out or fight back she is going to die,” Schmitt told the jury. “She is in survival mode.” The woman got the car stopped on the side of Summit Drive and Everett strangled her for a fourth time.
Schmitt said that Andrew Frick testified that he drove by and saw a car stopped on the side of the road. He started to pull over in case people needed help when he heard a scream and saw the woman running as fast as she could down Summit Drive. He saw Everett chasing the woman and intervened.
Schmitt said that the woman was finally safe from the defendant after 30-minutes of the ongoing assault and after enduring four strangulations.
Schmitt reviewed numerous photos of the woman’s injuries with the jury. “This is what the woman looked like by the time he was done with her,” she said. She said that both of the woman’s eyes were bruised, she had a laceration on the top of her head, both of her lips were bleeding, and she had redness on her neck.
Everett’s testimony was that he was defending himself, but the woman’s injuries tell a different story, Schmitt told the jury. Schmitt said that the marks on the woman’s arms were consistent with someone defending themselves.
Schmitt said that Everett testified that he had a bruise on his eye, deep scratches on his neck, and swelling on his head, but Alaska State Troopers did not document any injuries when they arrested him four days later.
Schmitt said that the woman’s story was corroborated by the witnesses testimony, her injuries, and the damage to her car.
Soberay told the jury that there are two ways of looking at the incident. He said that the woman testified that Everett got into this big fight with her for no reason, but Everett gave the jury context and the underlying circumstances.
Everett testified that he went to the woman’s home because he got a voicemail message from her and she was upset at him for not being faithful, Soberay said. He said that the woman got into the car with Everett because the fight had calmed down and she wasn’t afraid of him.
Soberay said that the woman looked at Everett’s phone and saw photos. “And that sets her off again to the point where she started hitting Cornelius and he’s fighting back,” Soberay said. “The injuries look bad but none of those are a substantial risk of death.”
Soberay told the jury details of the woman’s testimony, like the woman yanking the steering wheel and jamming it into park, don’t make any sense. “These little details make the difference between whether something is true and accurate or a fabrication,” he said. He said that the only person who said that they were strangled is the woman, and her story isn’t corroborated by anything.
“Her story isn’t true,” Soberay said. “You can’t trust someone who has selective memory at best and deception at worst.”
Soberay concluded by telling the jury that this case is about a young man and a young woman who were in a toxic relationship, but that being in a toxic relationship is not criminal.