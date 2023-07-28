In court
Dreamstime/TNS

Lawyers presented closing arguments Thursday in the trial of a man accused of the attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault of his girlfriend in August, 2019.

Cornelius Everett, 31, is on trial for felony first-degree attempted murder, felony kidnapping and four counts felony second-degree assault. He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at her South Fairbanks home and multiple times in her car on Aug. 31, 2019.

