Despite a cold and windy start Saturday afternoon, a large group of veterans and dancers were greeted with smiles and enthusiasm as they conducted the ceremonial Grand Entry on the second day of the 2023 Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow.
Veterans led the ceremony around the dance circle under the large tent as drum groups performed an honor song, the flag song and conducted an invocation.
Benno Cleveland, past chair of the powwow, said the tradition of Grand Entry has veterans and dancers enter from the east and go clockwise southward in a circle.
But the true spirit of the powwow, as Sean Rice, the master of ceremonies, announced, was the various intertribal songs and performances that encouraged everyone to participate and interact with another within the dance circle.
It’s something that Carol Rose, the powwow’s co-chair, said helps bring people together. Rose is Lakota Sioux, who originally moved to Alaska from South Dakota.
“Everyone is welcome into the circle,” Rose said. “What I love about here is that even if it’s your first time at a powwow or you come and don’t have someone that helps make your regalia or outfits, you’re welcome into the circle. … The drum is the heartbeat of Mother Earth and our soul and the vibration is just healing in and of itself.”
The invited drummer groups include visiting the Grand River of Standing Rock, South Dakato, the Soaring Eagle Intertribal Drum Group, Sleep Lady Drum, Northwind Unity Youth Drum, Athabascan Drummers, Taquka’aq B-Duk-Took, and Minto Dancers.
The Midnight Sun Intertribral Powwow also saw the crowning of new royalty as the new princess court was announced. Bessie Henry was crowned Miss MSIP (Midnight Sun Intertribral Powwow); Aubrey Workman was crowned Jr. Miss MSIP, and Estrella Himes was crowned Lil Miss MSIP.
Prior to the crowning, a ceremony was held to honor the memory of Meleah Peter, who had been a previous Miss MSIP. Her parents, Walter and Arlene Peter of Fort Yukon were present and greeted with hugs and prayer.
The powwow first started in 2000 as a celebration of Alaska Native, American Indigenous and First Nations People of Canada. It has since become an annual event where Native elders and children are honored, educate and expose people on Native culture.
The powwow went on hiatus for three years during the Covid-19 pandemic, but Benno Cleveland said consistent inquiries from people across Alaska prompted holding three-day tradition.
On the powwow’s opening night, rain and overcast skies couldn’t keep people from attending, something that Rose said she appreciated.
“I think people came out because they’ve been looking forward to it, with Covid have been happening for the last three years,” Rose said. “It’s been a phenomenal turn out.”
Cleveland said the event takes on a larger meaning: a time to heal and reconnect.
“What Friday’s turnout showed me, with all the people coming out, was the spirit of healing,” Cleveland said. “It’s needed .”
Cleveland noted after three years, people from around Alaska have were asking about whether the powwow would return.
A traditional powwow, Cleveland said the three-day event “brings people together in mutual respect and honor for one another.”
“We might enter as strangers but when we leave, we leave as family,” he said.
The powwow continues today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave, with the Grand Entry at noon.
