Despite a cold and windy start Saturday afternoon, a large group of veterans and dancers were greeted with smiles and enthusiasm as they conducted the ceremonial Grand Entry on the second day of the 2023 Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow.

Veterans led the ceremony around the dance circle under the large tent as drum groups performed an honor song, the flag song and conducted an invocation.

