What’s better? Cotton candy, ice cream, turkey legs or elephant ears? Fairgoers can rank these treats from their most favorite to least favorite starting Friday at noon when the Tanana Valley State Fair opens.
The League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley is hosting the fair food poll to provide a way for people to try out ranked choice voting, the new voting method starting next year in Alaska.
“Having a straw poll is a tradition at the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley fair booth,” according to Sue Sherif, president of the organization. “This year, we decided that because the voters passed Ballot Measure 2 in November 2020 — that among other things mandated ranked choice voting for the general election — we should give people a chance to see a ranked choice ballot and practice using it.”
The ballot will look similar to what ballots will look like when statewide elections move to ranked choice voting starting with the Nov. 8, 2022, election. The Alaska Division of Elections offers a sample ranked choice voting ballot at www.elections.alaska.gov/GenRCVSampleBallot4.pdf.
“Just as in the real election, you may vote for only one candidate or rank up to four of them,” Sherif wrote in an email. “The ballot looks like a grid and you can only make one choice per row and one choice per column. This means you can’t rank more than one candidate as No. 1 or you can’t rank all candidates No. 4 because you don’t like any of them. You can’t give your favorite candidate votes for every rank. We will give people another ballot if they make a mistake.”
The League of Women Voters plans to track adult’s and children’s ballots separately.
“We thought it would be fun to compare kids’ choices to adult choices just like Kids Voting does,” Sherif wrote.
Voting will take place in the Borealis Pavilion during regular fair hours, noon to 10 p.m., at the League of Women Voters booth. Ballots will be hand counted and daily results shown at the fair booth for each food and each rank. Final results will be announced in the days after the fair ends on Aug. 8.
Anyone can vote, regardless of age, but the League of Women Voters asks that fair goers only vote one ballot.
“Because this is just for practice and fun, we do not anticipate campaigning, although perhaps vendors of the four different foods will direct people to our booth, just as political candidates often ask people to visit our booth when we conduct our straw polls of actual candidates every other year,” Sherif wrote.
As in a real election using ranked choice voting, results can take awhile to tabulate.
“If one choice has 50% plus one of the votes on the last day of the fair, the results will be known immediately,” Sherif wrote. “If not, we go through the whole ranked choice process … there will be a lot of sorting and resorting of ballots.”
According to the Division of Elections, tabulating ranked choice voting ballots involves a process of elimination until a candidate with a majority of support is identified.
In the first round of tabulation, only the first place choice is counted. The second, third and fourth choices are considered only if the first choice candidate does not win 50% plus one vote.
In each round, when a candidate gets eliminated, his or her votes get redistributed to whoever was ranked next on the ballot until a candidate with a majority is identified.
During the general election next year, reports will be available to show how many votes each candidate had in every round they advanced to, according to the Division of Elections.
The League of Women Voters considered a variety of fair foods to put on the ballot to include caramel apples, corn on the cob, hot dogs, crepes and shrimp pockets. Each food was given a political party affiliation. Cotton candy and elephant ears belong to the Sweet Party. Ice cream treats are part of the Moo Party. Turkey legs are in the Paleo Party.
“We wanted the poll ballot to reflect the fact that there can possibly be more than one candidate from the same party on the November ranked choice ballot,” Sherif said. “The League of Women Voters can be deadly serious and very wonky on the integrity of the voting process and voters’ rights, but our straw poll this year is just for practice and fun.”
