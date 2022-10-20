Tanya Zuniga’s husband is dead. Her son is on trial for his death.
When she took the witness stand on Wednesday, she said she didn’t remember much about the night, May 4, 2017, that Carlos Zuniga was shot and killed. She was drunk.
Joseph Vance Arabie, 34, faces charges of first-degree murder and felony weapons misconduct based on witness statements that he pulled out a gun during a family argument and shot his stepfather in the chest, shoulder, knee and forearm. He reportedly fled the scene and was arrested months later.
Carlos Zuniga died on the living room floor of the upstairs apartment on Bunnell Street that he shared with his wife of 20 years and her two sons from a prior relationship, Joseph and his brother, Harvey Derek Arabie, who stayed with the couple off and on.
Based on witness statements at the time of Zuniga’s death, authorities believe that Joseph Arabie killed Zuniga after Zuniga insisted that he show more respect to his mother during an argument.
Now Tanya Zuniga says she was too drunk, was in another room when her husband was shot and wasn’t sure of the whereabouts of her oldest son.
“It’s nothing I am very proud of. I am an alcoholic,” she said. “I embellish the truth a lot when I am drinking.”
All of them had reportedly been drinking, including Harvey Arabie, who goes by his middle name, Derek.
Zuniga’s attempt to backpedal on her comments implicating her son was met with a recording of her testimony to a grand jury. Prosecutor Elizabeth Crail asked if Zuniga had any reason to lie to the grand jury about her son’s involvement in her husband’s death.
“I don’t believe that I would lie on purpose,” Zuniga said. “I was under the influence. I drank very heavily after this happened. There is a lot I don’t remember. There is a lot that I think that I blocked out.”
No murder weapon was found, and the prosecution’s case relies largely on Tanya Zuniga’s 2017 statements.
Derek Arabie had reportedly been asleep on the couch in the living room where Carlos Zuniga died and is also being called as a witness.
The defense is arguing that the investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department suffered from “tunnel vision” and mistakenly focused on Joseph Arabie, who goes by his middle name Vance, without looking hard enough at other potential suspects, including Tanya and Derek.
The case has too many “missing pieces” to convict, attorney Isabella Blizard told the jury.
“The facts of this case are not fully developed,” she said.
Her client was not present at the apartment once authorities arrived following a report of shots fired.
“He wasn’t there with Carlos like Tanya and Derek were,” Blizard said.
“No gun was found,” she added. “I don’t expect that you will hear much that ties Vance to this.”
Capt. Nathan Werner of the Fairbanks Police Department also testified at the trial.
At the time of Zuniga’s death, Werner was a street cop and the first to respond to the third-floor two-bedroom apartment.
“I could hear screaming and a lot of commotion,” he said.
When he entered the dwelling, he saw Tanya and Derek standing over Carlos.
“She was yelling things like ‘Don’t leave me,’” Werner said. “I knew that the ambulance was on its way.”
Witness testimony continues today.
