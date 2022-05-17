Monday kicked off the application period for certain borough workers eligible for up to $2,080 in retroactive bonus pay.
At least 25 employers in the Fairbanks North Star Borough applied for the premium pay for essential workers by the end of the day, according to Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the borough.
Up to $1 million in federal funding is available for wage earners of between $10.34 and $25 an hour or salaried employees making less than $1,000 a week.
Who qualifies? Under federal rules, workers in “health care; emergency response; sanitation; disinfection and cleaning; grocery store; maintenance; restaurants; food production; food delivery; pharmacy; biomedical research; behavioral health; medical testing and diagnostics; home or community-based health care or assistance with activities of daily living; family or child care; social services; public health; vital services to tribes; elections; solid waste or hazardous materials management, response or cleanup; work requiring physical interaction with patients; dental care; transportation and warehousing; hotel and commercial lodging facilities used for Covid-19 mitigation and containment; mortuary; critical clinical research, development and testing workers.”
The money is being distributed by the borough in accordance with federal law outlined in the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds section of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) (re: Public Law 117-2), according to Livingston.
“The work that all of our businesses did to help keep our community up and running during the pandemic is to be commended,” Livingston wrote in an email. “There has been a lot of outreach regarding this program on social media, local news and radio stations. We believe that local businesses are helping each other by sharing information on available resources at the local, state and federal levels.”
The application period is expected to close by the end of the week. The applicant must be a business on behalf of employees.
Livingston wrote that “once the application has been reviewed, the applicant will receive an email acknowledging approval and they will receive a grant agreement.”
“Checks will issued within 30 days of the applicant turning in their reimbursement request,” Livingston wrote.
The retroactive pay is $2 an hour for up to 1,040 hours worked between March 3, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, topping out at $2,080 per worker.
Applications from eligible employers are being accepted on a first come, first serve basis until the money runs out. Employees of state, local or tribal government are excluded. People who have received disaster relief through other programs may qualify for reduced funding.
The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act from which the borough received $18.8 million last year.
The Borough Assembly approved the allocation for essential workers in the borough.
“The Premium Pay kickoff went great,” Livingston wrote. “No huge hiccups or issues arose ... We are happy to see businesses helping their employees.”
For more information and to apply, go to www.fnsb.gov/arpa.