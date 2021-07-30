The filing period for local office closed Thursday, and at least 23 people filed to run for 13 elected positions at the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward will face two challengers as he seeks another three-year term, according to the borough’s unofficial candidate list.
In North Pole, the mayor’s race is setting up to be a repeat of 2018. Incumbent Mike Welch, a retired air traffic controller, and Councilman Thomas McGhee, owner of a driver training school, have both filed.
No incumbent on the Fairbanks North Star
Borough Assembly filed for re-election. Each of three seats available this year has drawn two hopefuls — both familiar faces and political newcomers.
Five people, including a great-grandmother, are running for two seats on the Board of Education.
At the city of Fairbanks, a former mayor is challenging an incumbent councilwoman.
The filers have a week to change their mind and withdraw. The local elections are Oct. 5.
Fairbanks North Star Borough
To win a second consecutive mayoral term, Ward will need to defeat Robert Shields and Chris Ludtke, according to the unofficial candidate list.
Ward is a landlord and contractor. Shields is founder of the Alliance for Reason and Knowledge and worked last year as a canvasser for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Al Gross. Ludtke is a blaster at Fort Knox Gold Mine. Ludtke had originally filed for Borough Assembly and switched to mayor.
Former Democratic state Rep. David Guttenberg filed to run for Borough Assembly Seat A and so did two-time Republican state House hopeful and business owner Kevin McKinley.
Borough Assembly Seat F is shaping up to be a race between Attorney and Planning Commissioner Savannah Fletcher and Patricia Silva, a motivational speaker and life coach. Fletcher originally filed for Seat A and switched to Seat F.
Squaring off for assembly Seat G are school counselor Kristan Kelly and former Assemblyman Lance Roberts, an analyst with the Golden Valley Electric Association.
Accountant and great-grandmother Sally Gant said she ran for the school board about 20 years ago. She was unsuccessful and has now decided to try again. She filed for Seat A, held by Erin Morotti, an executive officer at the University of Alaska Fairbanks who is seeking a second term. Real estate agent Andrew Graham is also running for school board Seat A.
Chrya Sanderson, former president of the school district support staff union, is defending Seat B against a challenge from Jeffrey Rentzel, a retired juvenile justice officer.
Jack Wilbur and Bob Shefchik are seeking to return to the Interior Gas Utility Board of Directors. They are both unopposed. Wilbur is chief financial officer at Design Alaska. Shefchik worked in various executive-level positions at the borough, school district and UAF.
Cities of Fairbanks and North Pole
Shoshana Kun, chief operating officer at Spear LLC, is running for re-election to Seat A on the Fairbanks City Council. Her opponent will be former councilman and Fairbanks Mayor Jerry Cleworth, owner of Alaska Rare Coins.
Fairbanks City Council Seat B has drawn a re-election bid from June Rogers, a business owner and former executive director of the Fairbanks Arts Association. Pastor Jonathan Bagwill will challenge her, according to the unofficial candidate list at the city of Fairbanks.
North Pole’s unofficial candidate list was not available on Thursday. The city council has two openings and at least one hopeful, David Skipps, a foreman with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, who is seeking a second term.