Anna Lemus came to Fairbanks for a visit seven years ago. She liked it so much that she has yet to leave.
Lemus now has her own hairstyling business, where she’s growing a base of loyal clients. She married a man she met in California and happened to run into in Fairbanks, of all places. Now she cannot imagine her future anywhere else.
In 2014, Lemus arrived for a two-week vacation at the invitation of her oldest son, who serves in the Army and was based at Fort Wainwright. He has since transferred to Hawaii. But his mom stayed in Fairbanks.
“I love the weather, believe it or not. I am very happy here,” said Lemus, who had a hard time tolerating the heat in California, where she had resided.
With two decades of experience as a hairstylist, Lemus opened her first salon in downtown Fairbanks in 2019. It was a big career move for her. She runs Anna’s Hair Salon on the ground floor of the Northward Building on Noble Street.
‘I’m always working. That’s just what I do.’
Lemus already had several clients in Fairbanks from styling hair at different salons in the city. The clients followed as she opened her own place. “I’m always working. That’s just what I do,” said Lemus, who wears a jewel-encrusted hair barrette that resembles a stylist’s shears.
Lemus said her life pointed her toward Alaska, though she did not realize it when she first arrived in Fairbanks. Meeting her future husband convinced her of that.
She had been living in Fairbanks for about a year, when she happened to run into an acquaintance from California. It was a chance encounter that they both laughed about at the time. Neither had expected to see the other.
Jose Chicas, like Lemus, had moved to Fairbanks from Orange County and had found a job here. The two quickly became friends in Fairbanks.
They had a lot in common. Both liked to listen to live music and go out dancing. Both speak fluent Spanish. She was originally from Mexico, and he was from San Salvador. And both are deeply religious. They wed nine months later.
A big heart for her customers
Owning her first small business was another big step. Lemus had worked in lower-paying jobs and did not have a lot of savings.
She had cashiered for 18 months at Walmart. She then returned to cutting hair at different salons in Fairbanks, after her cosmetology license transferred from California to Alaska. It was a long process that took more than a year.
On Valentine’s Day in 2019, Lemus opened Anna’s Hair Salon in the Northward Building, at the encouragement of a friend, Chris Gabayan. He had seen the vacant storefront, which had been a barber shop. He immediately thought of Lemus.
“Chris took me to the building, and said to me, ‘You could do something with this space,’’’ said Lemus, who recalls looking through the plate-glass window and trying to imagine her own shop there.
Gabayan, who was born and raised in Fairbanks, said: “My whole life, my parents have taught me to do better. I am always thinking, ‘how can I help people to be better?’” he said.
“Anna had talked to me many times about her business experience.” She had been licensed as both a cosmetologist and a cosmetology teacher in California.
A friend asked: ‘Why not work for yourself?’
“I’ve sat with her as she helped clients,” Gabayan said. “I saw a lot of potential there. I asked her, ‘Why not work for yourself?’”
Lemus liked the idea and inquired with the building’s managers about renting the space. She already had two hair stylist stations, which she had bought through Facebook Marketplace, with the thought that maybe one day she would have a shop of her own.
That day came, when she signed the lease for the Noble Street shop that would become Anna’s Hair Salon. She ordered a large sign for the same window that she had first peered in to see the vacant barber shop.
Lemus now shares her story with others in similar situations. With a meager budget and a big dream, she has made Anna’s Hair Salon work. She said that her network of friends and customers have given her the confidence to achieve more in her life.
At Anna’s Salon, Lemus keeps the focus on her clients. She sees customers of all ages. She cuts, styles and colors hair for both men and women. Lemus, who is a mother and grandmother, also works with young customers as their parents look on. “I do it all,” she said.
She has several clients who are in the military and need their hair cut in a very specific way. A few clients are homebound because of illness or disability, and she makes house calls to cut and style their hair.
“I’m doing what I love,” said Lemus, as she styled the hair of a client named Jadyn. “My girlfriend refuses to go anywhere else,” said Jadyn, a nurse. “So I decided to check out the salon. Anna does my hair so well, I just have to keep coming.”
Lemus said that her work ethic and values are driven by her faith. She is active in a local church, where she volunteers to cook for parish members and has made a lot of friends. “I am a Christian, and we say, ‘thank you,’ for everything,” Lemus said. “I am thankful for my clients. They have made my life.”