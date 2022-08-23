Alaska holds the rare mineral resources to place the United States on a strong footing for its needs and to address a national strategic imperative — but only if it can overcome regulatory and policy shifts, according to a Monday discussion by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.
Both U.S. senators participated in the opening panel for the Alaska Minerals Summit at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Joseph E. Usibelli Engineering Learning and Innovation Building. The two-day summit revolves around Alaska’s still-untapped mineral wealth as well as policy issues of developing resources for both clean energy and economic security.
Sullivan pointed out Alaska has the potential to produce 39 of at least 46 critical minerals and metals needed in modern commercial and defense industries. Twenty-three of the 35 rare minerals essential to American economic and strategic needs are dominated by China.
“We have such huge potential for our country in terms of what we need,” Sullivan said.
Murkowski said years ago she presided as a keynote speaker and said “that critical minerals would be the achilles heel for our country when it came to our ability to move forward.”
“We know that all things are not created equal when it comes to your sources of supply,” Murkowski said. “We are blessed in this state with oil and natural gas, but when we look to minerals and mineral sources, China occupies a lot of space when it comes to minerals.”
The United States Geological Survey noted in a 2022 study that the U.S. imported $160 million worth of rare earth minerals in 2021, up from $109 million in 2020. Overall, the estimated amount it imports from all sources was around 93%. A February White House release noted that China controlled 87% of the “permanent magnet market,” or resources needed to develop electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, electronics and defense systems.
She added the same applies for places China has invested heavily in, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa.
Alaska has the resources, she said, “but what we need is the ability to be able to access those resources in a way that allows us to be competitive.”
Both Sullivan and Murkowski noted a major concern revolves around unpredictability in long-term policies as they shift from one presidential administration to another.
Sullivan said the U.S. has seen progress and setbacks over the last decade. It has the scientists, research facilities and drive to go forward and a “greater clarity of the threat from China” compared to a decade ago.
Some progress has been made on permitting for large projects, but it’s hit a snag.
Sullivan noted the current administration is broadcasting mixed signals that includes a disconnect between national security experts and environmental policy.
“You have the national security advisers who get it. They recognize China as a huge threat, and critical minerals are going to be a threat,” Sullivan said. “Then you have other groups in the administration setting us back on this.”
President Joe Biden advocated to improve rare earth mineral production in the U.S. during a February speech, but then reversed permitting decisions for two Alaska mining projects, including a right-of-way road for the Ambler Mine project.
“That is not progress,” Sullivan said. He said similar setbacks include an April reversal of key National Environmental Policy Act permitting regulations enacted under the Donald Trump Administration.
“This is undeniably going to slow down every infrastructure, energy and critical element project in America,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said there’s been a bipartisan push to reverse the NEPA changes. Other policy pushes include provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that require the country to purchase 40% of rare earth minerals on renewable energy projects from U.S. or allied nations starting in 2024, not China.
‘A great story in Alaska’
Murkowski said Alaska has a “great story when it comes to how we can access our resources.”
Development of the North Slope oil and natural gas resources was one example in a harsh, fragile environment “that has allowed Alaska to become an innovator with the technologies that force us to reduce that environmental footprint.”
Murkowski added Alaska demonstrated being a leader in best practices for development in Arctic environments. Nations like China or the Congo, she said, where child labor abuses and environmental degradation occur, are examples of what not to do.
“When you look at the value that can come from a state like Alaska, it’s not just the resources you are producing, but how you are producing it,” Murkowski said.
Like Sullivan, Murkowski noted the difficulties lie in overcoming policy roadblocks that “choose to lock us up, hold us back, add costs and unnecessary regulations and burdens that makes us less competitive.”
But Alaska isn’t “knocked out of the game” because “the resources are too great and because we figure out how to innovate and lead when it comes to accessing our resources.”
Sullivan said one way to push ahead is by inviting top department heads and administration officials to Alaska to meet with all stakeholders.
After one recent visit by the U.S. trade representative, Sullivan said he asked “not to shut Alaska down, flip it on its head and use Alaska as the high bar other countries should meet.”
Sullivan and Murkowski added it’s also important to educate other federal lawmakers.
“We’re making progress on that because of the national security threats before us, like China and Russia,” Sullivan said. “When you look at Alaska, whether for our strategic location or resources or military growth, people are waking up and realizing this state brings an enormous amount to the table in terms of national security.”
Murkowksi boiled things down. In order to access the resources, “We need to put a hole in the ground,” something made hard by existing policies.
She added some of her colleagues have advocated for recycling existing rare earth minerals already used as it moves toward a renewable energy platform, something that can be difficult if the U.S. doesn’t have a dedicated source.
“There is no one silver bullet or easy fix,” Murkowksi said. “It takes time, money and work, resources and policy and commitment.”
She added the “rhetoric is right,” but the country’s leaders need to move past struggling how to implement it.
“I think they [our colleagues] think we hyper-inflate everything we have because Alaska always has the biggest,” Murkowski said. “The fact is we do, but I don’t think it’s fully appreciated. If it is, then there is this mindset that ‘yes, they’ve got it, but it’s too special in Alaska.’”