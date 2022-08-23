Senators and the mineral summit

Alaska U.S. Sens. Dan Sullivan, left, and Lisa Murkowski, with Mike Sfraga, chair of the U.S. Arctic Commission, talk about the need to develop the state’s production of rare earth minerals during a panel at the Alaska Minerals Summit Monday.

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Alaska holds the rare mineral resources to place the United States on a strong footing for its needs and to address a national strategic imperative — but only if it can overcome regulatory and policy shifts, according to a Monday discussion by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

Both U.S. senators participated in the opening panel for the Alaska Minerals Summit at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Joseph E. Usibelli Engineering Learning and Innovation Building. The two-day summit revolves around Alaska’s still-untapped mineral wealth as well as policy issues of developing resources for both clean energy and economic security.

