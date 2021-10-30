A new welcome sign for Pioneer Park ($550,000). New siding, windows, doors and paint at the North Pole Middle School ($2.1 million). A new 40,000-square-foot facility for the public works department ($20 million).
These are among about 80 projects still in play to be included in the Capital Improvement Program of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Leaders are in the middle of updating the CIP, involving 10 years worth of largely taxpayer-funded public construction projects. The assembly on Thursday approved all of the projects forwarded to them by the mayor’s office to undergo a scoring process.
A final vote on which projects make it into the program is anticipated next year.
“This was just round one,” said Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson. “I understand right now people are very tight with their money. I don’t want them to be so concerned that they think we are just going to go out and blow all of that.”
Other projects on track to be scored include an upgrade of the Fifth Avenue Park in North Pole ($1.8 million), improvements at the Chena Lake Recreation Area, including a new sled hill ($2.5 million), and a new building to house the central recycling facility ($5 million).
The CIP was developed in recent years as a way to take care of a backlog of deferred maintenance and to plan for the future. Upcoming projects via the CIP include a new animal shelter, anticipated to be built in 2023, and a major remodel at the Noel Wien Public Library.
Borough residents are encouraged to weigh in on future construction projects, and some people have already been lobbying leaders.
Pickleball players filed into the assembly chambers en masse on Thursday to support a project to develop pickleball courts.
Borough leaders have also heard from supporters of renovations to the SS Nenana and boosters of a proposed $100 million North Star Athletics Complex. The complex would be built near the Big Dipper Ice Arena with a pool, indoor sports fields, child care space and more.