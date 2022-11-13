The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for withdrawing from a major statewide municipal organization, based in part on the cost of membership and on claims the organization didn’t represent the borough’s best interests.
Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson and Barbara Haney, who sponsored the resolution that passed Thursday night, argued that it made little sense to pay for membership in the Alaska Municipal League, which was nearly $40,000, on top of additional fees and travel and training expenses of just over $13,500 to attend an annual conference.
AML, first founded in 1950 as an organization representing cities, took on its current mantle in 1962 to include boroughs. The organization advocates for Alaska municipalities at the state level, including the adoption of resolutions and stances that individual members vote up or down on.
The organization provides training for new local elected officials and hosts semi-annual and annual events that, in part, help network with other cities and boroughs.
“We pay a lobbyist $100,000 to go down and lobby for us in Juneau, and we have our Interior delegation that we communicate with,” Wilson said. “As we look at things in the budget process, this is one of the things that is not a need.”
Haney said AML’s policies and resolutions don’t match borough resident values, such as a possible statewide broad based tax. She added that the Fairbanks North Star Borough has only three votes, the borough and the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole.
Haney later added it’s not that the borough doesn’t care, it’s because “We’ve got people who are hurting.”
“We’ve got to reduce the size and scope of government,” Haney said. “This to me is like a country club membership … and to me we are not in the position of funding the country club when we’ve got so many people in this borough hurting.”
The borough’s decision to withdraw does not affect the membership status of the cities of Fairbanks or North. Former Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly served as president of AML’s board before he was termed out in October.
“I think it is unclear why we would want to be part of that organization,” Haney said.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash, who supported the resolution, said he was torn on the resolution, noting while the costs are concerning, he sees the benefit of new elected officials training.
“Where would that training come from now, the clerks and legal team?” Cash said. “If so, that would mean more time and money and more hours in staff time.”
Wilson said training from the clerk’s office and borough attorney are sufficient.
Some assembly members opposed the resolution, including Mindy O’Neall and Savannah Fletcher, who said leaving AML cuts out the borough’s voice on statewide issues. O’Neall, who sits on AML’s board of directors, called it “a sucker punch to the citizens of the borough.”
“AML membership has far-reaching benefits for the borough,” O’Neill said. “Not only does it allow us to network on other local issues, they advocate for us as a second-class borough with the strength of the rest of their membership.”
O’Neall later added without the borough’s input, coastal Alaska communities, including Anchorage, could dominate the conversation on local issues at the Interior’s expense.
“The rest of the state would love to forget that we exist,” O’Neall said. “Now is not the time to turn inward. Now is the time to look outward.”
She added that AML would “have our backs” whereas “Anchorage does not have our back.”
O’Neall added that AML hasn’t taken a stance on a broad-based tax, rather, it’s only one of several resolutions the organization’s members will need to approve or reject.
“By withdrawing from AML … we let the rest of the state decide whether they want a broad-based tax or not,” O’Neall said. “We essentially give up our seat at the table.”
Fletcher said “A seat at the table is how you make progress on any conversation for the Interior.”
“I would rather be part of setting those priorities,” she said.
Both O’Neall and Fletcher said if the assembly has concerns about costs, it should look at the assembly’s travel budget. O’Neall went as far as to propose that assemblymembers pay their own way to annual events or forgo in-person attendance at training.
“This is a pretty small drop in the bucket when we look at things like fully funding our schools at the state level,” Fletcher said.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said AML membership takes up a variety of issues and noted the benefits of training newly elected officials, including ethics and procedures. He added borough staff members serve in leadership roles at AML or its affiliate groups.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg referenced a letter from AML Executive Director Nils Andreassen that “a lot of the resolutions AML adopted have come from Fairbanks because we bring a strong voice to positions.”
Guttenberg added that as borough residents will likely disagree with a proposed broad-based tax resolution, the borough’s position at the table can turn the conversation to reject such a proposal.
The assembly passed the resolution 5-4. Asked Friday what options the administration might consider, Ward, the borough mayor, said it would be a “wait-and-see” period while he considered all options.