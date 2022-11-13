The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for withdrawing from a major statewide municipal organization, based in part on the cost of membership and on claims the organization didn’t represent the borough’s best interests.

Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson and Barbara Haney, who sponsored the resolution that passed Thursday night, argued that it made little sense to pay for membership in the Alaska Municipal League, which was nearly $40,000, on top of additional fees and travel and training expenses of just over $13,500 to attend an annual conference.

