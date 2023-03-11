Informational inserts detailing factual pros and cons of ballot initiatives or referendums will no longer be published following the adoption an ordinance of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Thursday night.
Ordinance 2023-17, sponsored by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, repeals a 2013 borough code that required the clerk’s office to publish an insert with a summary of ballot measures, along with pros and con statements at least 15 days before a regular or special election. The inserts are published in the News-Miner and on the borough website.
“I don’t think public money should be used for campaigning,” Wilson said Thursday night. “The clerk takes it serious, and I think her time could be better spent on her actual duties.”
The assembly adopted the ordinance in a 5-4 vote, with Wilson, Assemblymembers Brett Rotermund, Aaron Lojewski, Jimi Cash and Barbara Haney in favor. Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, David Gutenberg, Kristan Kelly and Mindy O’Neall voted no.
Borough Clerk April Trickey noted it can be difficult to find a person to write a “con” side piece. The writer must be someone who has taken a public position on the issue, whether through testimony or in an op-ed or community perspective. Trickey said applications are usually due by the end of August, but if none are received by Aug. 1, she begins searching the Alaska Public Offices Commission for a group or individual, followed by someone who has taken a public stance.
The borough must also file an expenditure with APOC because the inset counts as campaign material the borough spends money on. Trickey said the borough budgets $3,000 annually.
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan clarified borough code has two parts: the ability to publish strictly factual information without having to register with APOC, something the assembly has done before on ballot initiatives. The APOC provision only applies to pros and cons because it counts as campaign material.
Dolan cautioned that deciding on what type of information to publish itself or withhold “can be a form of advocacy.”
“We try to be very careful and focused in what is provided in a statement and resolution,” Dolan said.
O’Neall called it a “may vs shall” argument, noting borough code states the clerk’s office may opt to publish the insert. She added third-party stances aren’t necessarily pros and cons, just advocacy on how voters should vote.
Dolan said the “may” component applies only if the clerk’s office doesn’t receive a statement from one side.
Wilson’s ordinance sparked concern from both residents and other assembly members.
North Pole resident Jeanne Olson had mixed feelings, noting the poor turn out and the borough’s due diligence to inform voters.
“Maybe there’s ways to get creative without going through extra rigmarole,” Olson said. “But I am concerned because it is the government’s job for due diligence and transparency. Elections are important and sometimes referendums and initiatives are really big deals.”
Fairbanks resident Patrice Lee said voters rely on the insert as a source of factual information.
“We need it because we’re asking students to beef up civics and how government works … and referendums are always critical to how we proceed in our community,” Lee said. “So there has to be one place to get information, pros or cons, where details are accurate and that falls under the jurisdiction putting on the election.
O’Neall shared similar concerns about the ordinance.
“I worry that in some ways we are revoking a public voice if we don’t allow this opportunity,” O’Neall said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s a requirement by the borough clerk but it is an opportunity for the public to state a factual recommendation of voting.”
Fletcher offered an amendment stripping out the pro and con statements while still requiring the publication of the factual statement.
“Having a factual statement is really important, but I totally agree with removing the campaigning pro and con statements,” Fletcher said. “Things are much grayer than that and there is room to get things that are clearly not provable as facts for our clerks to wade through.”
The assembly rejected the amendment in 3-6 vote.
“Whatever facts can be obtained can be obtained by anyone, because the clerk would be looking in the same places we would be,” Wilson said. She added it would just make the process more political when it becomes an issue of how many facts are enough and the depth of detail.
“As soon as one side isn’t happy because they believe not all the facts were given and all of a sudden we end up in a lawsuit,” Wilson said. “The borough has a lot of things to do without getting into these types of initiatives.”
Fletcher called the amendment failure disappointing, along with the overall ordinance.
“I really think we losing any kind of factual description not provided by [an initiative] sponsor is a major detriment to having informed voters,” Fletcher said.
Kelly, who also opposed the ordinance, said she couldn’t understand why the borough would discontinue objective informational item when “news and what is the truth has become so political.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.