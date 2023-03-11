Tammie Wilson

Informational inserts detailing factual pros and cons of ballot initiatives or referendums will no longer be published following the adoption an ordinance of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Thursday night.

Ordinance 2023-17, sponsored by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, repeals a 2013 borough code that required the clerk’s office to publish an insert with a summary of ballot measures, along with pros and con statements at least 15 days before a regular or special election. The inserts are published in the News-Miner and on the borough website.

