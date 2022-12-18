The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly certified results in the Pleasant Valley and Two Rivers fire service election Friday after two nights of heated discussions and deadlocked votes by assemblymembers.

The tiebreaking vote to certify the election came from Assemblymember Jimi Cash, who had previously voted against certifying it. Cash said he had a possible solution and planned to bring forward an ordinance asking voters in the service area whether to abolish it.

