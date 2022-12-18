The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly certified results in the Pleasant Valley and Two Rivers fire service election Friday after two nights of heated discussions and deadlocked votes by assemblymembers.
The tiebreaking vote to certify the election came from Assemblymember Jimi Cash, who had previously voted against certifying it. Cash said he had a possible solution and planned to bring forward an ordinance asking voters in the service area whether to abolish it.
“I have already begun discussion on how to get an ordinance moved forward to bring another election,” Cash said. “Hopefully, discussion can be had to have a special assembly meeting to get it moved quickly so we can get to some sort of compromise.”
Cash had previously voted with Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson, Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund after the contentious topic was brought up by a group of Two Rivers residents and property owners who questioned the validity of the Nov. 15 election to create a fire service district.
Supporting Cash were Assembly Presiding Officer Aaron Lojewski and Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, Mindy O’Neall and David Guttenberg.
“You always have people who show up after the fact [to object], but we need to certify it and if people need to challenge it, they should challenge it,” Guttenberg said. “Our job is to certify and say the election workers did their job.”
Friday’s vote evolved from a series of motions and amendments, all failed in 4-4 votes. Assemblymember Kristan Kelly, the ninth member, had an excused absence, resulting in numerous split votes over a motion and amendments aimed at certifying the vote.
The Friday vote to validate elections followed a separate motion to accept the canvassing board’s signing off, something Borough Attorney Jill Dolan said will start a 10-day period for people to contest the election via judicial review in the Alaska Superior Court.
Over a dozen people testified Thursday night, citing a litany of concerns ranging from misinformation or incomplete information about whether the service would be a subscription model, if property owners could opt-out, and that an incorrect date published in a Nov. 13 News-Miner article. Concerns also came up about adverse impacts caused by possible property tax increases within the fire service area and the fact that property owners who lived outside the proposed service area boundaries were unable to vote, a provision set in Alaska statute.
Cash’s successful motion to declare the election results valid was preceded by a previous assembly vote to accept the canvassing board’s report without actually certifying the report. The Assembly initially failed to certify the election results Thursday after deadlocking 4-4 on a motion to accept the canvassing board report and certifying the election.
Lojewski brought it back to the dais Friday night on the grounds that borough code requires a majority vote on election results, either to validate or invalidate the election. Dolan added that a 4-4 vote essentially constituted no action.
A few attempts to either validate or invalidate the results sparked continued debate from all assembly members except Lojewski, who refrained due to his role as presiding officer.
Assemblymembers Barbara Haney and Tammie Wilson called the election invalid on the grounds that voters’ inability to vote because they showed up a day later after a wrong published date in a news article. Dolan repeatedly noted the borough had published the correct date in separate legal notices, and had consistently provided accurate information on the election date, time and location.
Cash, who had sided with Haney, Wilson and Rotermund for most of the votes, said the main issue was due to alleged concerns that wrong or faulty information was distributed from borough staff, whether from the administration, contractors or some other avenue. That, he said, was enough to cause concern.
Chief of Staff Jim Williams attempted to relieve some anxiety by stating the mayor’s office would work with any established service area commission to determine an optimal budget. Williams added that ultimate approval of a budget and connected mill rate will be up to the borough. A mill rate could range from three to 10 mills depending on what service looks like.
Williams said that Borough Mayor Bryce Ward will likely not support a subscription type of service in the new fire service area.
Fletcher, at another point, requested to reconvene on Dec. 29 to have a full assembly.
At one point, Wilson said she was willing to look for a compromise but was unsure what one would look like. She also noted an ordinance to call another election can always fail in the assembly.
“This is not fair to those who voted, those who felt disenfranchised,” Wilson said.
Dolan repeated a previous compromise supported by Fletcher, Guttenberg and O’Neall: Certify the elections and introduce an ordinance to ask voters to abolish the fire service area.
“I feel like that is a compromise that is legal and works,” Dolan said. “I can’t think of another one. I tried.”
Wilson asked if such a motion could be delayed in order to inform residents and property owners in the service area of all the options, crunch actual budget numbers and gain additional residential input.
“You don’t just become a fire service area overnight,” Wilson said. “We’ve heard from a lot of people about the cost and be able get enough to afford it … We’re all hoping it would work out but we don’t know that.”
Dolan noted that any type of costs would be impossible to determine until a service area commission was formed to determine the exact makeup. A special election to abolish the service area could come 75 days after an ordinance passes, likely in April.
Even then, Dolan said, service could be minimal and only available after the state issued a certificate to the fire service area.
“It could be an on-demand service, a subscription service or it could be they’re going to put in smoke detectors,” Dolan said. “They have some ability to decide what level fire protection, which is why it was difficult for the mill rate to be set.”
Michelle Ethun, president of the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Volunteer Association on Saturday issued a written statement to the assembly. Ethun made several points, indicating that a fire service area election had been discussed in numerous community and assembly meeting settings over the past year.
“We informed our community. We invited open meetings. We worked with borough staff,” Ethun wrote. “We advocated for our community to be able to craft a budget that was scalable to minimize tax burden, recognizing the concerns we have heard.”
Ethun said that, while the final vote was appreciated, she took umbrage over the election’s questioned validity, adding that dissenting assemblymembers failed to govern without prejudice.
“The precedent that you set is a dangerous one,” Ethun wrote. “You have put the borough at risk for litigation and opened the door for citizens to use brazen and bullish tactics to influence assembly members.”