After nearly five hours of public testimony and debate, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously rejected a climate action and adaptation plan in a 0-9 vote after failing to adopt it.
Four of the Assembly members — Savannah Fletcher, Mindy O’Neall, Kristan Kelly and David Guttenberg — voted against it because they felt the climate plan had been drastically watered down and made ineffective.
Several dozen people rallied outside the Juanita Helms Administration Building Thursday night prior to the Assembly meeting, calling on the Assembly to fully restore an amended plan that had been changed by the current climate action committee. The rally was organized by the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition and the Alaska Center.
During the three hours of testimony by 45 residents — the majority of whom supported restoring the plan — most testified on the need for a comprehensive plan that would address climate change challenges.
However, the edited plan reflects changes made by a new climate action committee appointed by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, the presiding officer.
Aaron Gibson, who chaired the climate action committee, said the committee focused mostly on the action chapter, which includes a list of recommended goals, priorities and actions. Gibson said the committee mostly focused on that in part because funding was running out for the plan.
Four chapters were moved to the appendixes, which include information on existing climate conditions and challenges in the borough, greenhouse emission goals, testimony and references of conditions caused by a changing climate and education goals.
“It was largely the opinion of the committee to forward the action chapter as the plan,” Gibson said. “We did not disregard the rest of the plan, but we attached it to the back of the plan as appendixes.”
Gibson added that the rest of the plan “didn’t exactly line up with the [edited] goals of the action chapter.”
Natalie Lyon, with RESPEC, told the Assembly Thursday night the plan has gone through review and consideration. In addition to review by two committees, Lyon said the plan was reviewed by the borough attorney’s office to ensure it aligns with borough operations.
Lyon added at the end of the day it remains a roadmap for the borough on how it wants to address and fund solutions.
“It’s really up to the Assembly and the borough administration on how they want to implement a plan like this,” Lyon said.
Gibson later described the plan as a working document that can be built on and will need work to bring discarded chapters in line with what was edited.
“Clearly, no one is happy with this plan and maybe that’s the way it should be,” Gibson said.
However, most of the public believed the plan fails to address what hundreds of residents and experts contributed to or weighed in on over the past two years.
Terry Chapin, a nationally recognized ecologist and University of Alaska Fairbanks professor emeritus, served on both the old climate and current committees.
Chapin said the submitted plan “is missing a tremendous opportunity to bring the borough community together around shared goals and reduce polarization around climate change.”
Chapin recommended advocated to restore the public facing and background information that sheds light on the need for the plan.
“This background information is fully compatible with the goals and recommendations that were initially drafted and currently reflected,” Chapin said.
While the edited plan had other shortcomings, those amendments would do a lot to move Fairbanks toward a more sustainable action on climate change.
Fairbanks resident Alyssa Quintyne with the Alaska Center called a comprehensive plan “a commitment to your constituents.”
“The climate crisis is non-negotiable and it’s nonpartisan, it is happening whether you agree or disagree,” Quintyne said. “We need to make sure that the imperative resources and services the borough provides are running so our most vulnerable neighbors can access them.”
Quintyne noted the community upheld its end by providing input and solutions for a plan that will help the borough prepare for future major fires, floods and snowstorms.
Sarah Furman, a 12-year Fairbanks resident, said she’s seen firsthand the impacts of climate after working seven years as a fire service dispatcher.
“I’ve come after sixteen hour days while helping with wildfires, I’ve seen freezing rain, melting permafrost and road collapsing,” Furman said. “There is no doubt that Fairbanks is experiencing climate change … our young people are worried.”
Assembly attempts
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher led several attempts to amend the plan, including an attempt to restore the background, evaluation framework and conditions chapters to the main plan.
“This is a critical piece to understand the context for the entire plan,” Fletcher said. “I think it’s kind of an odd move to do it at the last minute.” She added putting the chapters in their original order will provide context for people who read it and create a more comprehensive document.
All but one of Fletcher’s amendments failed.
Chief of Staff Jim WIlliams noted that even without a fully established plan — or a lack of one — the borough would still seek to tailor many of its goals to reduce energy costs and improve efficiencies within its operations.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash stood by his decision that a climate action plan won’t work for borough residents. He acknowledged climate change’s existence but added it’s always been present.
“I don’t believe man caused it and that we can’t do anything to stop it,” Cash said. He added the actions people can do to reduce energy costs can be done without some piece of paper.
“We as a community and a borough don’t need this plan in order to make improvements and get to less polluting sources of energy or more energy efficient buildings or to tell GVEA how to invest in renewable energies,” Cash said. “This can all be done and most likely will be done, just without the government on our necks.”
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall, who originally led the charge to develop a plan for 2019, blasted the amended plan and assembly members who refused to restore the original version.
“This climate plan is an underwhelming, disrespectful, undermined, ignorant, subverted, less hopeful version of what our community could be,” O’Neall said. “We’re just turning our backs on people … this plan says we are uneducated leadership in the home of the United States Arctic University … that we are cold and dissociated from our golden hearts, says no from a community values direction … and efficiency.”
Assemlbymember Kristan Kelly voiced her own frustration, saying assembly members took an nonpartisan issue “that affects us all and it was made very political.”
Lojewski, the presiding officer, noted that even though any plan failed to pass doesn’t mean efforts behind it will. He added there “is a lot of hope for the future regardless of whether a small government in Interior Alaska adopts a plan or not.
“What’s pretty certain is that if you put a bunch of people together on their own, add entrepreneurship working on new technologies, there will be solutions,” Lojewski said. “Maybe it’s electric vehicles, maybe it’s something none of us have thought about before … I don’t an idea being on paper gives it power. So long as you talk about it, act on it, think about it, that idea is alive and cannot be killed by anyone else and has a chance to grow and change.”