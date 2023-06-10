After nearly five hours of public testimony and debate, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously rejected a climate action and adaptation plan in a 0-9 vote after failing to adopt it.

Four of the Assembly members — Savannah Fletcher, Mindy O’Neall, Kristan Kelly and David Guttenberg — voted against it because they felt the climate plan had been drastically watered down and made ineffective.

