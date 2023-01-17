Young card holder

Photo courtesy FNSB Libraries

This young library card holder stands in front of the Alaskan Fairy Tale mural in the children’s section at Noel Wien Library.

 Photo courtesy FNSB Libraries

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously approved moving the remainder of the funding earmarked for an expansion of the Noel Wien Library Thursday night.

About $5.9 million in two different accounts will be transferred, adding to the $5.3 million already appropriated in the borough’s Capital Improvement Program.

