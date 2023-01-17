The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously approved moving the remainder of the funding earmarked for an expansion of the Noel Wien Library Thursday night.
About $5.9 million in two different accounts will be transferred, adding to the $5.3 million already appropriated in the borough’s Capital Improvement Program.
The approved ordinance consolidates three separate projects into a single project, potentially saving $500,000.
The consolidated project includes adding 4,000 square feet to the library’s Berry Room, replacing a skylight and adding an emergency entrance to the auditorium. Previous bids for the skylight replacement came back too high.
Mechanical and restroom upgrades are also part of the project, as are carpeting and shelving replacements.
It will have an overall $12.2 million price tag, according to Public Works Director David Bredlie.
Renee Van Nort, the borough’s public libraries administrator, told the assembly Thursday night that Noel Wien Library has had one interior renovation since it was built in 1977. That was in 1996, and a majority of renovation and deferred maintenance projects came from charitable donations from the Bently family.
Van Nort said library staff have been increasingly aware of the need to expand the facilities for several years.
“The children coming over from the nearby schools do not have a comfortable space to use the library,” Van Nort said. “They are social beings, but some are studious and need a steady place to land after school.”
Van Nort said the library shelves need replacement to reflect continued demand for library services. Many borough residents, she added, choose a rural lifestyle that often lacks reliable high speed internet.
“Physical books and videos are still used more than ebooks or downloads,” Van Nort said.
Last year, 300,441 books were checked out compared to 46,000 ebooks; borough residents checked out 89,000 videos compared to 4,460 downloads; and the library saw 250,000 visitors last year.
The borough still needs to put the project out to bid but plans to start construction this summer, depending on final bid results.
Fairbanks Library Foundation president Michelle Daml called the project essential. The nonprofit has raised $600,000 out of a $2 million to fund additional items, such as new furniture.
“The library foundation sees the importance of this project as it has been decades since the last renovation,” Daml said. “We need a library for the current borough residents.”
Ester resident Nicky Eiseman, who worked in the Noel Wien Library’s Berry Room from 1985 to 1990, encouraged the library expansion as a quality of life measure.
“There will be more opportunities for people to have broadband access at the renovated library,” Eiseman said.
Eiseman added that since the library hired a young adult librarian, programs for tweens and teens have increased 400%.
“It speaks to a need that this community has,” Eiseman said. “I love the fact that we are expanding those programs at the public library.”
Assemblymembers likewise noted the value behind renovating and expanding Noel Wien Library.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, who recently visited the library with her granddaughter, said she was surprised by the traffic.
“I honestly didn’t think people used the library that much anymore,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she saw a lot of activity, from departing teenagers to crafts-related activities in the Berry Room.
“In that little room, there were eight crafts and a bunch of Legos and literally very little room to maneuver,” Wilson said. “You could have shown me a map and I would have not have understood it the way I did by actually seeing how squished everybody is at this point.”
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher also noted the benefit behind investing in the borough’s central library. Fletcher said one of her first actions after moving to Fairbanks was to get her library card.
“I’ve used the little conference rooms for tutoring and literacy council activities,” Fletcher said. “My husband started a business, and we would go there on the weekends to work in the quiet area. I’m so appreciative of this space because there are so many needs.”