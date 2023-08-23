In the classroom

Metro Creative

 Metro Creative

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will be asked to approve a $2 million transfer of leftover funding from school construction projects to the borough school district for operational funds at its meeting Thursday night.

Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who sponsored the ordinance for the transfer, told the Assembly finance committee the money comes from a $7.5 million capital project fund for roof replacements on Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High and Woodriver Elementary.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.