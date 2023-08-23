The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will be asked to approve a $2 million transfer of leftover funding from school construction projects to the borough school district for operational funds at its meeting Thursday night.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who sponsored the ordinance for the transfer, told the Assembly finance committee the money comes from a $7.5 million capital project fund for roof replacements on Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High and Woodriver Elementary.
Ward said a 2018 ordinance transferred the $7.5 million from the school district’s “considerable fund balance” to the school district’s capital project fund.
“Those projects are done and we have gone through the warranty period, so there is a remaining balance,” Ward said. “These dollars have already been contributed to the school district as part of a local match, so these are dollars that have lapsed from prior years’ budgets.”
Both roof projects were completed in 2020.
As such, he said, the additional funding would not count against the school district or borough in the state of Alaska’s education funding formula.
The state requires boroughs to provide a minimum educational local required contribution to school districts based on a borough’s property tax values.
Boroughs have a minimum and maximum level in which they contribute; over the amount the maximum requires the state to reduce its level of funding accordingly under federal equity guidelines.
To date, the Assembly has approved about $54 million, including $50 million in May as part of the normal annual budget and an additional supplemental $4 million in July. The $4 million was primarily brought forward by Lojewski after Gov. Mike Dunleavy slashed a one-time supplemental funding for state education in half as part of his budget vetoes.
The school district’s board of education included the leftover $2 million capital project funds in its final adopted budget on June 27, based on the anticipated hope the borough would transfer the funds.
“This ordinance would simply allow those funds to be used in the district’s general fund as they have approved in its budget,” Ward said.
Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski asked if the administration had an idea of the school board’s final adopted budget.
“There seemed to be some uncertainty with staff from the school district about whether it was $1.9 million or $2.1 million,” Lojewski said. Ward said the school budget included $2 million.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher asked whether there might be additional funding beyond the $2 million based on concerns about discrepancies.
Ward said the language in the ordinance stipulated any remaining project balance would be transferred, providing flexibility in case the amount was above or below the anticipated $2 million.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson asked for more clarification on the funds, including whether it bolsters the district budget above what the borough already appropriated to the district.
Ward reiterated the school board included the $2 million in its final budget but “they didn’t have permission, if you will, from us to use these funds in that manner.”The ordinance, he said, would switch the funds from a capital purpose to an operational function, which have a broad range of uses from paying for salaries or for classroom needs.The Borough Assembly meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St. Public hearings on ordinances up for adoption scheduled after 7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM and streamed live online.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.