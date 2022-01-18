Borough leaders dig into a list of upwards of $250 million worth of proposed public construction projects for the next decade and beyond at a finance committee meeting on Thursday.
They are working off a list of 80 projects, from a $250,000 pickleball court to a $100 million new indoor athletics complex. The projects have been scored and prioritized based on need, the potential for grant funding and community support, according to the borough public information officer.
Borough Mayor Bruce Ward has a plan to fund some of them with property tax proceeds over the next 10 years. The Borough Assembly will review the plan and make a final decision in March. The projects are up for discussion at a finance committee meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Mona Lisa Drexler Assembly Chambers.
The five highest scoring projects are an accessible playground for Pioneer Park ($3.5 million), the Chena Heritage Multi-Purpose Center ($18.7 million), Pioneer Park utility improvements ($4 million), the North Star Athletics Complex ($100 million) and implementation of the Isberg Area Master Plan ($2.7 million).
The next five highest-scoring projects on the list are upgrades to Fifth Avenue Park in North Pole ($1.8 million), Lathrop High School kitchen repair and improvement ($2.5 million), Skyline Ridge Park trail system development ($1 million), Tanana Middle School classroom upgrades phase one ($8.9 million) and the Tanana Middle School exterior renovation ($2.8 million).
Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer, explained the process for scoring the projects.
“The project scoring considered existing building conditions, impact on operating budgets, community support, and the potential for outside funding (grants, etc.),” Livingston wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “Projects that scored better were part of existing plans and would solve existing maintenance issues.”
The construction projects are under consideration as per an update of the borough’s Capital Improvement Program.
The process started last year with project nominations and culminates in a final vote of the Borough Assembly. The result of that vote will be a spreadsheet showing public works priorities through 2032, though it’s not binding and future leaders will have the power to make changes.
CIP projects that were previously approved and already underway or getting started include phase one of a renovation of the SS Nenana, construction of a new transit garage, which is grant funded, repairs at the municipal pool in North Pole and upgrades at Growden Memorial Park.
Since establishing the Capital Improvement Program in 2020, the borough has allocated funding to start design work on at least three major projects. They are the proposed new indoor athletics complex, which leaders hope to build in phases, a new animal shelter and a remodel of the Noel Wien Public Library.
For the upcoming fiscal year 2022-2023, Ward is proposing to allocate money for construction for the Noel Wien Public Library remodel ($9.4 million); improvements to the softball fields at South Davis Park ($1.1 million); installation of new internet and wireless capabilities at the Carlson Center ($450,000); removal of an underground kashim at Pioneer Park and repairs to cabin 36 ($200,000); North Pole Middle School exterior renovation ($2.1 million); Pioneer Park small building repair ($1 million); new flooring and interior finishes at Two Rivers Elementary School ($329,000); Wescott pool waterslide replacement ($300,000); Tanana Middle School exterior renovation ($2.8 million); and Hamme Pool repairs ($625,000).
The mayor is also proposing to begin design work on the following projects: consolidate and update youth baseball facilities; Chena Lake Recreation Area revitalization; Pioneer Park utility repair and improvements; and Wescott pool roof repair.
Livingston explained how the mayor determined his priorities.
“Projects that scored higher generally were placed earlier in the plan,” she wrote. “Big projects that scored well, like North Star, were placed in a method that enabled the first phases of the project (scoping or design) without consuming all of the Capital Improvement Program Maintenance Reserve (CIPMR) resources for construction at the expense of other maintenance projects. If we don’t stagger the phases of these larger projects correctly, we’ll expend resources and delay the other smaller projects from getting done.”
If Ward’s proposal stands, these are the projects that would be prioritized next year: a new boat launch and dock at Pioneer Park ($350,000); a new climbing wall, zip line or slide at Hamme pool ($500,000); Pioneer Park welcome sign ($550,000); Lathrop kitchen remodel ($2.5 million); University Park Elementary School traffic routing and playground renovation ($1.5 million); and Pioneer Park train trestle replacement ($3.5 million).