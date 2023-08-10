Funding for a Fairbanks North Star Borough-sponsored project to improve a secondary access point at Chena Lake Recreation Area comes before the borough Assembly tonight.
The Chena Lake Recreation Area path project proposes a $3.4 million paved pedestrian and bicycle access improvement from Plack Road to the recreation area. The borough would provide a $366,984 local match, or 9% of the total cost.
The project was selected by Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning as a federally-funded project to be managed by the Alaska Department of Transportation.
The project includes paving and extending a half-mile section of Plack Road from Nelson Road to just past the Gordon Road and the west end of the Chena Lake Recreation Area boundaries, constructing a new parking pad and a connecting path from the pad to the swim beach and playground.
“Basically, right now it’s a gravel roadway,” Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said Tuesday. “We are proposing to use [the federal and local match] for the benefit of the community in the North Pole area.”
Ward said borough staff have received mixed feelings from local residents about the project. The benefits are that the project will pave the road and help with dust control and maintenance, but the Moose Meadow Road Service Area commission has concerns about long-term maintenance costs.
“As I understand it, they do not have any paved surface areas in their service area,” Ward said. “But in the end we believe that the maintenance will be less than that of the gravel road.”
The big question will be how to pay for its replacement in 24 to 30 years.
Parks Superintendent John Haas, at a recent finance committee, said the access point wouldn’t increase the borough recreation budget and add some additional maintenance responsibilities.
“We expect it would likely be a break-even proposition for us,” Haas said.
Haas said other concerns include additional traffic through the local neighborhoods to reach the lake.
“They are very reasonable concerns and we think it will generate more traffic,” Haas said. He added the road service area intends to petition DOT to accept maintenance responsibility for the road.
Haas said the project has received written support from the City of North Pole, the borough trails advisory committee and parks and recreation commission, and the Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District. Additionally the Assembly adopted a resolution of support in 2021 for the project.
“It is a great addition to the recreation area and a very convenient shortcut into the area from many North Pole neighborhoods,” Haas said. “Anecdotally, we have staff who grew up in North Pole and came to town more often than Chena Lake because it was shorter route to go to Pioneer Park.”
The greatest benefit, however, would be a second route into the park.
Chena Lake sees about 300,000 visitors annually, all of whom pass through a single entrance on Laurance Road.
Ward said the project scored well on FAST Planning’s nomination list for carbon reduction projects because it cuts down on travel time.
According to a FAST Planning document, residents who live on the east end of Plack Road could only access Chena Lake Recreation Area by car if they head south on Nelson Road and east on Laurance Road, which would be a minimum of nine miles. Residents on the east end may end up taking Badger Road and Richardson Highway to Laurance Road.
A new paved section and parking lot would make it easier for Plack Road and Badger Road area residents to walk or the recreation area’s day use area by way of a 3,500-foot asphalt non-motorized path.
The new paved road and parking lot would be considered an improvement.
“For our folks in the Plack Road and Badger area, it will cut down on a couple miles of commute into the Chena Lake Recreation Area,” Ward said. “This would also do a lot for the bicycle connection because right now you either have to go on the Richardson or take Badger Road … and from there you don’t have spots that have widened road shoulders or separated paths.”
Ward added it could correct some nuisance behavior.
“Our hope is that it would clean up some of the bad behavior,” Ward said. “There is a wide spot in the road where we do have some pallet parties and mischief that occurs. By developing it as a true blue parking lot maintained by the borough, we can help address those complaints.”
Haas, the superintendent, told the finance committee last week the parking lot would likely be one that the borough should lock up at 11 p.m. nightly to discourage pallet parties.
Finance committee
questions
Assemblymember Barbara Haney asked how securing the parking lot during the winter might impact activities like aurora tours or snowmachine tours.
Haas said the gate would be closed during the summer. He added the parks and recreation department works individually with its tourism partners during winter events.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson asked why the borough didn’t host a public service meeting for the service area.
“It impacts them directly … on a project like this they would have to raise their mill rate,” Wilson said. “Why would we not have a meeting to explain all that to residents and get their buy-in before we proceed with more funding. … A new road is like a new house, it will eventually need to be upgraded.”
Ward told the committee the project was originally included in the borough’s Capital Improvement Project and that it’s not standard borough practice to hold meetings.
“This isn’t a standard project,” Ward said.
Wilson also questioned whether it reduces traffic impact by a lot “because it’s not that far to travel.”
Assemblymember Kristan Kelly asked whether it will benefit North Pole residents, which a Defense Department-funded report listed as having limited recreational options similar to Salcha and Badger.
Haas confirmed, noting the Salcha Badger Road Area Plan “that drove some of this stuff to have North Pole reach some equity.”
“This would provide closer access … the idea that you could ride your bike into the park seems like a pretty nice deal,” Haas said.
The Assembly meets tonight at 6 p.m. at the Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St., in Fairbanks. The Chena Lake improvement project public hearing will be held after 7 p.m.