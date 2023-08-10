Funding for a Fairbanks North Star Borough-sponsored project to improve a secondary access point at Chena Lake Recreation Area comes before the borough Assembly tonight.

The Chena Lake Recreation Area path project proposes a $3.4 million paved pedestrian and bicycle access improvement from Plack Road to the recreation area. The borough would provide a $366,984 local match, or 9% of the total cost.

