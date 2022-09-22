The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will consider an ordinance allocating some $945,000 of its Covid-19 relief funds for a premium pay program supporting school bus drivers.
The ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, will allocate funds to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s transportation fund.
“Funds must be used to pay eligible workers of a third-party employer performing services as a school bus driver and/or school bus attendant,” within the borough boundaries, the ordinance reads.
The premium pay program would pay eligible recipients up to $1,250 per quarter for a total of $5,000, based on work hours. Employees who work at least 135 hours per quarter would receive $500; $1,000 will be paid to those who work at least 180 hours and $1,250 for those who work 225 hours.
The school district, like others in Alaska, faces a severe driver shortage. Durham School Services, the district’s transportation contractor, currently has 76 drivers covering 68 routes, and four applicants in behind-the-wheel training.
Durham was contracted to provide transportation for 130 routes. It began its contract in 2021 but faced a similar shortage, requiring the district to move to a rotating bus schedule. The district switched to a centralized bus stop model this year.
The school districts in Anchorage and Matanuska-Susitna Borough face similar bus driver staffing shortages.
The Assembly meeting begins tonight at 6 p.m., with public hearings slated to begin around 7 p.m., according to the agenda. The meeting will be held in person at Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal Street. It will also be streamed virtually on Zoom and the borough’s website, fnsb.gov/737/Streaming-Audio-of-Assembly-Meetings. KUAC 89.8 FM begins broadcasting the meeting at 7 p.m.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.