The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will consider an ordinance allocating some $945,000 of its Covid-19 relief funds for a premium pay program supporting school bus drivers.

The ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, will allocate funds to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s transportation fund.

