A proposed ordinance to consolidate Fairbanks North Star Borough and state and federal election dates goes to a public hearing during a special borough Assembly Thursday at 6 p.m.
The ordinance, sponsored by Assembly member Frank Tomaszewski, would move the election date from the first Tuesday following the first Monday in October to the first Thursday following the first Monday in November starting in 2023.
Tomaszewski has testified as the ordinance’s sponsor that his goal was to increase voter turnout and make voting more efficient. He said a similar ordinance passed by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough assembly in 2018 for the 2019 election year improved voter turnout, especially during federal/state election years.
The changes would affect the borough mayor, assembly, school district Board of Education and Interior Gas Utility board of director elections. Elections for the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole wouldn’t be affected.
The Fairbanks City Council recently passed a resolution sponsored by council members Valerie Therrien and Lonny Marney supporting the October date for municipal elections.
Some council members previously raised concerns was that it might impact the city’s calendar year budget process. Another concern was that local elections would receive less attention during midterms and presidential elections.
The city benefits from a shared election day with the borough, as they would share locations, equipment and voting machines within the city/borough voting precincts. Additionally, the city would likely need to reexamine its budget cycle process if it wanted to move in step with the borough — something that requires a voter-approved change to the city charter.
Learn about plans for a new recreation center
Planners are hosting an open house today at 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Center at Pioneer Park for anyone who wants to learn more about the unofficially-named North Star Recreation Center.
Information will include survey results and next steps for the project to build what will eventually replace the Mary Siah Recreation Center and Hamme Pool but also offer much more.
A $250,000 planning and marketing effort, financed by the Fairbanks North Star Borough, for the facility is being led by Bettisworth North.
So far, the effort has involved hiring subcontractors, forming a steering committee, hosting focus groups and public meetings and creating an online survey.
One estimate is that the center would cost $100 million. Determining a cost and options for financing will be part of the planning work.