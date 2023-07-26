Lathrop High School

News-Miner File Photo

Lathrop High School and its Spirit Rock are shown Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will be asked to approve supplemental funding for local education and the school district at the assembly's regular meeting Thursday night.

Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said Tuesday that three ordinances reflect making the district whole in response to Gov. Mike Dunleavy cutting in half an overall one-time increase in state education funding. The school district would have seen up to $16.2 million if left intact, but because of Dunleavy’s cut it was reduced to $8.1 million.