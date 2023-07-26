The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will be asked to approve supplemental funding for local education and the school district at the assembly's regular meeting Thursday night.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said Tuesday that three ordinances reflect making the district whole in response to Gov. Mike Dunleavy cutting in half an overall one-time increase in state education funding. The school district would have seen up to $16.2 million if left intact, but because of Dunleavy’s cut it was reduced to $8.1 million.
This placed the school district below its budgeted request, which was set at just over $59 million, with the primary goal to preserve pupil-teacher ratios, or class sizes, along with some key staff positions and program changes.
The assembly originally appropriated $50 million for local education, well above its required local contribution, but below the $59 million the district requested.
Three different versions are being proposed, each with their own sponsors. The primary ordinance, sponsored by Assembly Presiding Officer Aaron Lojewski, asks for $4 million in additional supplemental funding but includes non-binding recommendations to the school board on how it should be used.
The recommendations include partially funding the district’s depleted fund balance and developing a long-term fiscal plan.
A substitute sponsored by Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg and Mindy O’Neall would appropriate the same amount but removes the recommendations included in Lojewski’s version.
“Because we don’t have the authority to tell the school district to put money into their [fund balance], this substitute does not tie it to any demand that they do so,” Fletcher said at a Thursday finance committee. “But it is reiterating the importance of education and why we’re adding this $4 million.”
The third version, sponsored by Assemblymember Jimi Cash, asks for $2 million. Cash introduced his version in part because of the concern over the amount drawn from the borough’s fund balance reserve, which is used in part to offset capital projects that come in over bid.
However, Cash has noted he isn’t married to his proposed amount and asked at Thursday’s finance committee not to have his version advanced to Thursday’s meeting.
Ward said Tuesday he was comfortable with the $4 million, adding his original proposed budget budgeted $54.5 million for the school district.
“[The Assembly] can safely go up to $4 million without pulling the fund balance below the target reserve,” Ward said. He noted that the recommendations in Lojewski’s ordinance, while non-binding, aren't necessary.
“The Assembly has a very specific role when it comes to the education budget and intent language is pretty much just words on a piece of paper and they cannot dictate or control how those funds are spent,” Ward said. “I do think that is why we elect a school board for that reason, so we should trust that school board is doing their due diligence in … those monies being spent in the appropriate way.”
During a July 13 special Assembly meeting, Superintendent Luke Meinert explained that the district’s current approved budget rests on receiving the $4 million, in large part to keep current high school class levels stable. The school board, by state law, adopted a final $230.24 million school district budget, which includes its $188.2 million operating general budget fund, or day-to-day operations.
Other elements, such as the district’s lease for its Career Education Center program and a number of high school safety assistants are also included in the budget.
The assembly will meet at the school district administration center, 520 5th Ave. in Fairbanks, on Thursday. The meeting starts at 6 p.m., with the public hearing for supplemental funding will be heard after 7 p.m.
The borough assembly chambers at 100 Terminal St. are currently closed due to renovations.