A budget line reduction for a filled code enforcement officer connected to Fairbanks North Star Borough transfer sites turned into a debate over a wide array of topics during the Assembly’s meeting Thursday.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash moved to eliminate an $89,600, which would have cut the code enforcement officer position. Cash prefaced his decision by saying he wasn’t married to its success.
The borough funds a code enforcement officer, along with a supervisor tasked with overseeing the solid waste district. The officer ensures borough rules and regulations are met at each of 13 transfer sites, including the proper disposal for items, what can’t be dumped and ensuring items like vehicles aren’t abandoned at the location and for writing citations.
The borough has an open 24/7 policy for transfer sites.
Cash noted the borough contracted with a private security to provide the service.
“There was improvement in the beginning but over a number of years, people realized security guards had no teeth and couldn’t enforce anything really,” Cash said. The borough Assembly canceled the contract in 2020 and launched its own program.
“The bigger conversation was how we could improve the transfer sites,” Cash said.
Cash said he’s noticed improvement in the three years since, including public awareness about the rules and better signage.
However, he doesn’t see the need to employ two code enforcement officers. He later proposed having the other employee, the manager position, take on the responsibilities.
Cash said his largest frustration was a lack of how much the borough has saved since the program started and corresponding results.
“How much less vehicles are we towing away, how many less dollars are we having to pay Alaska Waste for raking up trash?” Cash asked.
Mayor Bryce Ward advised against the cut, noting the program “has made some strong headway” by educating residents using the transfer stations.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher noted a second phase for the code enforcement officer just cleared legal review, including a new management plan. Eliminating the position would make no sense, she said.
“Why are we going to say that this program has failed before we even start utilizing a plan that was just created using this officer?” Fletcher said. “This seems critical, our community wants this and once the plan is implemented, we’ll see great strides in making our transfer sites more manageable and less costly.”
Cash’s proposal met strong resistance, with some assembly members noting it removes a key layer to the transfer sites’ operations.
“I see [civility] hanging by a thread at transfer stations,” Assemblymember Kristan Kelly said. “I think we should be doing more and not less.”
Kelly noted the concerns behind transfer sites have included an increase in homeless people or mental health issues.
Ward agreed the largest issue facing transfer sites has been an increase in homeless residents loitering or otherwise consuming the code enforcement officer’s duty.
“But the situation would be even more difficult without this staff person,” Ward said. “The goal of this program is to reduce the misuse and abuse of these transfer sites.”
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson asked a series of questions, including whether solid waste managers could be tasked with code enforcement responsibilities, what the manager’s overall duties were and whether other departments fund the position.
Ward said the manager’s position was not designed for code enforcement, and oversees other elements such as coordinating with solid waste haulers. He added he would have to provide information on funding sources at a later date.
Wilson called it “a lot of money” and didn’t need two people “doing the job to educate.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney didn’t support the position due to possible inconvenience.
“I surely am inconvenienced by people hounding me about the number of ties or how things are tied or the tarp doesn’t quite cover the bed of the truck,” Haney said. “Go somewhere else, why is that a borough thing? Why do we have people supervising how people tie things down? These guys are annoying.”
Ward noted his office is considering all options right now “because it’s a mess at the transfer sites right now.” He added he originally requested three code enforcement officers in 2020.
“The idea to do this with two folks — the officer and the manager — working with the challenging individuals is yeoman’s work as it is,” Ward said. “It will be increasingly difficult with one only person to manage 13 transfer sites in a borough the size of New Jersey.”
He added Alaska State Troopers reported transfer sites as its number one item on its call index.
“We are doing the best, and it is an impossible task to do with just two individuals,” Ward said.
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall proposed closing the transfer site from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. if the Assembly eliminated the position. She called the situation at transfer sites a social issue, where people who lack proper resources or facilities are occupying transfer sites.
“It’s a benefit that we have them open 24/7 because we’ve gotten used to the luxury,” O’Neall said. “But this is the number one reason why we’re having issues. If we close them at night… it is part of the solution.”
Ward noted it will require personnel and money to close transfer sites nightly.
“There is no way we could do with the budget as proposed now,” O’Neall said.
Other Assembly members disagreed, including Wilson and Barbara Haney, who noted not everyone has the flexibility of delivering trash to a site during the propose 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. window.
“You close those sites, and you’re telling those people their family can’t throw their trash out for a couple of weeks,” Haney said. “You’re now discriminating against people who work opposite shifts.”
The amendment was rejected in a 1-8 vote, with O’Neall the sole supporter. Cash’s overall proposal failed in 3-6 vote, with Cash, Wilson and Haney the three votes.
Cash noted his hope would be that code enforcement redirect its effort based on conversation.
“If we are going to pay these people to address our transfer sites, I would say that uncovered loads are not the big issue at transfer sites,” Cash said. “I feel like it’s a waste of the money because we’re trying to clean up the behavior at the transfer sites, not what they do getting to the sites. I would appreciate the administration switches that focus around.”