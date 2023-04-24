The Alaska Department of Transportation has a large-scale Steese/Johansen Expressway interchange project on the books and headed to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly for approval.
Alaska statute requires DOT to submit significant projects to a borough planning commission for review and approval to ensure it complies with with the Regional Comprehensive Plan and planning and zoning ordinances.
“It’s one of the largest projects we’ve seen in the community in probably the last 20 years,” Public Works Director David Bredlie said at a Thursday Assembly work session.
DOT Northern Region Director Joe Kemp and Donald Galligan, the borough’s transportation planner, noted the $81 million project contains a lot of facets.
The interchange will include an overpass along the Steese Expressway.
"The diverging diamond design is very intuitive because it's well-channelized," Kemp said.
Construction will start 2024 and run three construction seasons, barring supply chain issues.
“We’re looking at light impacts in 2024, and in 2025 and 2026 you’ll be looking at detours if you’re going through the area,” Kemp said.
The project intends to “enhance motorized and nonmotorized mobility and user safety at the Steese Expressway and Johansen Expressway intersection and within the influence area of the intersection.”
“The project covers a very large area,” Galligan said. “It goes all the way from Farmers Loop in the north down to College Road, part way into Lazelle Estates and past Hunter Street in the west.”
Galligan said DOT has known since 2006 that a major interchange would be needed for the intersection because of the increased volume of traffic. If left alone, Galligan said traffic delays could rise to between on average five and nine minutes. The new interchange would reduce it to 20 seconds per vehicle.
The design selected for the interchange, a “diverging diamond” would allow traffic to flow more evenly and enhance local bicycle and pedestrian routes.
Galligan said reroutes will be required during the project construction.
Traffic reroutes will include diverting traffic up Northside Boulevard and connect to Farmers Loop Extension and cuts back to the Steese with a temporary traffic signal installation.
North and south bound traffic on the Steese will remain intact throughout the project.
The pedestrian/bicycle improvements include a new path connecting existing Johansen and Farmers Loop bike paths, add sidewalks through the interchange, and connect to the Old Steese Highway sidewalks.
“Bicycle and pedestrian safety was one of the main reasons for this project,” Galligan said. “It allows pedestrians to cross small pieces of the roadway instead of having cross all seven lanes at the same time,” Galligan said.
Most crossings will include a smart traffic signal crossing system.
Kemp on Thursday said once DOT completes construction, there will be a continuous bike access path from Northgate Boulevard to Farmers Loop.
An underpass connecting Birch Hill and Creamer's Field trails is being considered conceptually as part of the project. Kemp said conceptual drawings are being worked, adding they aren't included in plans submitted to the planning commission or Assembly.
The underpass was a key consideration during the planning stages. Both the Assembly and the Fairbanks city council adopted resolutions supporting it due to a lack of connections between Birch Hill and Creamer’s Field.
John Perreault, DOT Northern Region's information officer, said Monday the underpass is still being considered for the project.
However, DOT reduced its size due to space and cost reasons.
"If the original scope was included, it would have required the closure of all lanes on the Steese," Perreault said. "The tunnel will be built in such a way to accommodate the Steese can remain open."
While underpass will size will be reduced, Perreault said, it would be enough to allow trail-grooming equipment to pass through.
"It's a very forward-looking feature recognizing the lack of access between the two areas," Perreault said.
DOT plans to install sound walls at the Farmers Loop extension and Lazelle Estates portion to mitigate any increase in traffic-generated noise.
Right-of-way acquisitions
Galligan said right-of-way acquisition will be a major component, including around the Birch Hill Cemetery.
“DOT took special care and design to make sure they didn’t have to relocate grave sites, but it will relocate the cold storage facility,” Galligan said.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would also need to be re-located to accommodate interchange ramps, Galligan said.
“Property owners have all been contacted about this project and acquisitions are in negotiation now but there doesn’t seem to be a huge resistance at this time,” Galligan said.
When asked about a homeless population that lives in along corridor, Kemp said DOT has an agreement with the city of Fairbanks to address relocation. Fairbanks Police Department would post notices to vacate, followed by clean-up after people leave.