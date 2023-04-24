Steese/Johansen Expressway Interchange

A diagram of the Steese/Johansen Expressway Interchange project

 DOT

The Alaska Department of Transportation has a large-scale Steese/Johansen Expressway interchange project on the books and headed to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly for approval.

Alaska statute requires DOT to submit significant projects to a borough planning commission for review and approval to ensure it complies with with the Regional Comprehensive Plan and planning and zoning ordinances.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.