A comprehensive trails plan update was rerouted to the Fairbanks North Star Borough platting board following a 5-4 Assembly vote Thursday night.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson made the motion to send the trail plan to the platting board, requesting some changes and additional suggestions that would come back by May 10.
Wilson’s request was for borough staff and the platting board to produce a map “for the sole purpose of showing property lines and roadways so landowners can identify any impacted parcels they own.”
She also requested at least three alternative ways “that can show Category A and B trails connecting without forcing landowners to give up their property in the platting process.”
Borough code under its Title 17 currently drives how trail easements are created or protected during the subdivision process of a property. Easements also affect property development, preventing anything from being built on them. The borough code indicates that property owners must or shall work with the borough during that process.
“I believe that there’s still a way to compromise between making subdividing an automatic easement and not disrupting trails,” Wilson said. She added the platting board focuses on subdivision issues and would be the proper place to address her request.
“I can’t think of a better group to come back with three options for us,” Wilson said. “I want that particular part solved so the community can come together and find a compromise.”
The draft plan comes after more than two years of stakeholder input, workshops and advisory trail input, along with feedback by at least one borough commission.
The original plan was adopted in 1985, and has seen only a few updates since its creation.
The new plan serves as a roadmap to identify, preserve and protect trail corridors; categorizes and identifies their uses; and calls for trail dedication policies to protect and maintain them. It also identifies several future trails, recommendations and adjustments in order to balance access and property right protections.
The trails plan update also indicates which trails are Category A, B and C trails. Borough code defines a Category A trail as having a regional or statewide significance, Category B trails are those with community-wide significance and are managed by the borough. Category C defines recreational trails that have a neighborhood significance.
The assembly delayed voting on the project in November after some assembly members voiced concern about potential property right impacts, on top of a lack of sufficient outreach in some borough communities. A few residents had also said it would impact their property or encourage increased traffic in rural neighborhoods.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash supported Wilson’s motion, noting he wouldn’t vote for the trails plan unless it went to the platting board for revision.
“It’s not because I hate trails but because of the way it [the plan] sits,” Cash said. “The things on [Wilson’s] motion I would like to see before I can support any motion [to adopt].”
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher had concerns borough staff would be unable to turn around the request in short order, while Borough Clerk April Trickey noted the assembly’s lone May meeting focuses on the borough budget.
“I think it’s adding a big burden to staff to amend these maps and we’ve already had three different mailed notices to impacted property owners,” Fletcher said.
Bryant Wright, the borough’s trails coordinator, said accessing road and property line information will be an easy feat. Displaying it in the plan’s maps, however, poses a challenge due to “the scope of the mapping and the entire borough being involved.”
Wright added it could take a significant amount of time to create three ideas to avoid private property conflicts.
“It essentially reflects the planning process we went through to produce this plan and avoid private property categorically,” Wright said.
Mayor Bryce Ward said he understood Wilson’s intent and could develop some options.
“We can certainly work with staff and the platting board,” Ward said. “If there is a way to find a compromise and do things a little differently, I’m willing to explore those options.”
Assemblymember Kristin Kelly requested a date change to Nov. 9, citing ample time to explore all options. Cash objected, noting it was the first regular meeting after the October municipal election.
Assembly Mindy O’Neall requested deleting language alluding to “forcing” from Wilson’s amendment, something supported by Fletcher. Both noted it insinuates the plan would force landowners to give up property during subdivision and confuse residents.
“An easement is not the same as the government taking your land,” Fletcher said. “I understand the intent, to give property owners more say when they subdivide and set the trail, but that’s already in the plan.”
Wilson disagreed, noting that easements limit how a parcel can be developed.
The Assembly settled on having the trail plan due back by June 8 from the platting board in a 5-4 vote. Cash, Wilson, Assemblymembers Barbara Haney and Aaron Lojewski voted yes, while Fletcher, O’Neall and Assemblymembers Kristan Kelly and David Guttenberg cast a no vote.
Some trail plans amendments pass
The assembly approved some amendments recommended by Mayor Bryce Ward, including changing language to ensure options when it came to recreational trail access protection and easements and ensuring eminent domain would not be used to secure trail easements.
Some amendments clarified making it easier for markers in the plan’s maps to be read.
Other amendments adjusted or removed potential dedicated trails in the plan, including the Aces Lake Connector Trail, which was relegated to a future concept.
Resident William Walters had noted he encountered a lot of trespassing due to the proposed Aces Lake trail easement.
As a result, he had to install a gate that mitigated the issue.
Another amendment, made by Fletcher, to adjust language for visually communicating some trails on the map to ensure they don’t merge near private property.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg, who asked for the Aces Lake trail change, said the intent was to alleviate any future trespassing concerns.