Moose Mountain trail

Photo by Corrine Leistikow

Trail enthusiast Eric Troyer skis along a trail connecting Moose Mountain to Old Murphy Dome Road in December. The trail is one of many that may lose protections if a proposed borough ordinance passes.

 Photo by Corrine Leistikow

The Fairbanks North Star Borough will retain the services of a third-party attorney to review whether a second-class borough can use the platting process to mandate a dedicated easement while subdividing.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of questions since the trails plan came up on what gives the borough its powers to force someone [to give up land] once they subdivide if there is a [Category] A or B trail,” said Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, who requested the third-party lawyer.

