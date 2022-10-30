An assembly resolution is encouraging the borough to replace roughly 50% of its vehicle fleet with electric and alternative-fueled vehicles by 2035.

The resolution, sponsored by Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher, passed 5-3 Thursday. Fletcher’s resolution calls for the borough to “seek and secure funding for EV charging infrastructure” so it can be integrated into borough facilities and to “acquire electric vehicles during future procurements” to replace the current fleet. The borough has about 84 light and medium-duty vehicles in its fleet. The resolution doesn’t include the borough’s public transportation fleet, which includes 13 buses

