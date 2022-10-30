An assembly resolution is encouraging the borough to replace roughly 50% of its vehicle fleet with electric and alternative-fueled vehicles by 2035.
The resolution, sponsored by Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher, passed 5-3 Thursday. Fletcher’s resolution calls for the borough to “seek and secure funding for EV charging infrastructure” so it can be integrated into borough facilities and to “acquire electric vehicles during future procurements” to replace the current fleet. The borough has about 84 light and medium-duty vehicles in its fleet. The resolution doesn’t include the borough’s public transportation fleet, which includes 13 buses
The resolution intends to target advanced technology with the goal to reduce emissions.
“We want to save money on fuel and maintenance,” Fletcher said. She added that part of the resolution calls for reports from the borough administration to provide a cost analysis update.
The other two components involve cutting down on tailpipe emissions and the carbon footprint.
The resolution falls in line with the borough’s goal to upgrade its aging bus fleet. According to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, the first buses using compressed natural gas (CNG) won’t arrive for two years, coinciding with the completion of a new bus and fueling facility.
One example to change out the fleet, Fletcher said, was a change-of-shift vehicle employees can use from one facility to another. Other vehicles to consider replacing are those used by parks and recreation staff, adding that as the administration moves forward with vehicle replacements it can collect more data. Fletcher said her resolution doesn’t specify that the borough should purchase electric buses.
The resolution drew criticism from residents, including incoming Borough Assembly member Brett Rotermund.
“I don’t think the time is right to use borough resources and money on these vehicles at this time,” Rottermund said. “The cost is phenomenal to begin with, and I do not believe these vehicles are practical for Fairbanks.”
Rep. Mike Prax said while he understood Fletcher’s resolution is aspirational and not a commitment, “It’s getting the cart before the horse.”
“I don’t think it’s necessary to encourage the borough’s transportation department to look at a particular style of technology,” Prax said. “As a whole, Alaska needs to focus on the electric infrastructure …. and have to get more alternatives as the generating fuel.”
Resident Cody Dean supported the concept, calling electric vehicles the technology of the future and adding if the Interior can cut out the difficulty of transporting vehicle fuel, “We’ll be better off in terms of being resilient in the long term.”
Ester resident Phillip White agreed, saying that the technology has come a long way regarding batteries.
“I would encourage the borough to be open-minded when it comes to the future or our transportation fleet,” White said. He added the switch to CNG-fueled buses, while understandable, could be complicated by a concern of natural gas shortages from Cook Inlet.
Assemblymember Kristan Kelly called the resolution forward-thinking and said it gives the borough a wide timespan to look at new technologies that come on board.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson asked for the provision requiring a 50% conversion rate to alternative fuels by 2035.
“I don’t think we have enough information to know what’s going to be available or what the cost will be,” Wilson said. She added the mayor’s office already has the ability to consider those analyses and has an established goal that creates policy.
Fletcher countered that the resolution’s date and goals are broad enough to allow the borough to be adaptive.
“If we don’t set quantifiable goals, how are we ever going to track our progress or whether we’re moving in a positive direction with our fleet,” Fletcher said. “I think it’s important as an assembly to give that guidance to the administration if we want to see something beyond the cheapest dollar at the time we purchase a vehicle.”
Assemblymembers Jimi Cash and Frank Tomaszewski said the 50% stipulation could hold future assemblies accountable to meeting the goal.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg agreed with Fletcher, adding that the resolution provides a moving date and a topic that future assemblies and administrations will address.
Borough Mayor Ward said the resolution’s language provides the administration with flexibility to achieve a set goal without committing that the borough will mandatorily convert 50% of its fleet to alternative fuels. He added that the resolution would cause the administration to consider looking at electric vehicles “if they get the job done.”
The assembly ultimately approves all vehicle purchases.
Tomaszewski requested that the resolution be postponed until the next assembly meeting “to give time to look at this and see what the overall cost to the borough will be in replacing half our vehicles.”
Cash said he would begin working on a resolution to rescind Fletcher’s document. Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski added that waiting a week makes sense given an upcoming shift in the assembly’s makeup and the possibility that support could change. He said it gives the public time to weigh in “because it will put upwards pressure on taxes.”
Fletcher called the concept of increased taxpayer burden unfounded, saying that future administration reviews could take into account the costs for refueling or recharging, something not done in the past.