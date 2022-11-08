A resolution on Thursday’s Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly agenda calls for the borough to withdraw from a major statewide association, citing an increase in membership fees.
The resolution, No. 2022-39, sponsored by assembly members Barbara Haney and Tammie Wilson, states that annual membership fees for the Alaska Municipal League (or AML) will increase to $39,830, on top of a $975 addition for a Western Interstate Region due.
The resolution also states that AML “works against the interest of the residents of the [borough], for example, the support of a broad-based tax to increase state revenue.”
The Alaska Municipal League is a nonprofit coalition that includes 1,656 cities, boroughs and unified municipalities that has existed since 1962. The organization represents “the unified voice of Alaska’s local governments to successfully influence state and federal decision making.” The organization also builds partnerships and consensus and lobbies on specific issues, including stances on critical state legislation and budgetary issues.
Haney told the News-Miner Monday the resolution isn’t a mark against AML’s purpose.
“I’m looking to pare down the costs of the borough, especially where the costs with clubs and associations are,” Haney said. “People are really struggling, and I think it’s tone deaf to be at an event partying on the borough’s dime.”
She noted the upcoming AML annual conference in December will be expensive. The resolution states that the borough budget allocates $7,200 for attending the annual conference and $6,340 in travel costs.
“I would like to see the money stay here and do good here,” Haney said. “It’s nothing personal against AML, it’s just looking to reduce size and scope.”
Wilson said the amount of money spent on AML “is excessive.”
“We already have a lobbyist and our Interior Delegation that advocate for us,” Wilson said. “We pay our lobbyist $100,000 a year.”
The lobbyist firm, Morgan Partnership, LLC, gets paid six times a year, according to an Aug. 11 memorandum of understanding, and runs through Aug. 31, 2025.
Wilson noted the list of AML-backed resolutions and priorities “are not priorities of our residents,” adding she doubts many would vote for new state taxes.
“It’s the first item that we are looking into on what do the borough residents need and want or can afford to have,” Wilson said. “Property taxes and energy costs are going up for a lot in the borough.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said AML’s organization is “made up of a diverse group of communities, [and] positions are decided by a vote of the membership and those that engage.”
Withdrawing from the organization, he said, might not be in the borough’s best interest.
“Withdrawing from AML would mean that the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the third largest community in the state, would lose its seat at the table,” Ward said.
He noted AML serves “as a strong local advocate for municipal issues” that both the Legislature and governor’s office relies on for advice.
“As the borough mayor, I think the community has more to gain than to lose from the continued membership with the Alaska Municipal League,” Ward said.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.