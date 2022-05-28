Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members rejected an ordinance designed to consolidate borough elections with state and federal in a 4-5 vote during a special assembly meeting.
The ordinance would have shifted the election date for borough assembly, mayoral, school board and Interior Gas Utility board seats from October to November and set aside $214,000 to facilitate the change.
Assembly member Frank Tomaszewski, the ordinance’s sponsor, said his goal was to improve voter turnout, make it more efficient for voters to cast ballots at one time. He compared the ordinance to one Matanuska-Susitna Borough implemented, which he said improved their 2020 voter participation.
He added it could cut down on voter fatigue and reduce exposure to a “constant barrage” of campaign advertising.
A few people opposed it during public testimony, including school board member Tim Doran and Fairbanks City Council member Lonny Marney.
Doran, speaking for himself, said he was disappointed to see the ordinance being discussed at a special meeting.
“It lacks effective engagement with the affected parties like the school board and the Interior Gas Utility,” Doran said. “That to me says that it is not appropriate.”
He added changing the date “will be very detrimental to our local elections” and overshadows local issues in favor of state issues local elected officials have no power to change.
Former borough clerk Nancy Ashford-Bingham said it would mix partisan state and federal elections with nonpartisan local government.
“Bringing the two together doesn’t work very well,” Ashford-Bingham said.
From an administrative perspective, she said “it will be a nightmare” because it strains resources and availability of poll workers, as well as adds to voter confusion, as many voters might assume the state will conduct borough elections.
She added voters might also be confused by the difference in elections. The state starts ranked-choice voting this year, allowing voters to select more than one candidate in a particular seat; local elections remain unchanged.
Marney, representing the city, agreed improving voter turnout, but a change in dates clashes with the city’s calendar year budget process. The city council passed a resolution to that effect, supporting the original October municipal election date.
In a mayoral election year where a new mayor might be elected, the new mayor would essentially be stuck with a budget prepared by the old mayor. Changing the budget cycle requires a voter-approved amendment to the city charter.
“If this were to come down at a later time and have more time to think about, we probably would have a different attitude about it,” Marney said.
Tomaszewski countered election date changes would start in 2023, more than enough time for the city to consider changes of its own. He added he believes local voters can tell the difference between local and state elections.
Other assembly members voted against the ordinance with concerns ranging from possible voter confusion and lack of poll workers to mixing partisan and nonpartisan elections.
Assembly member Tammie Wilson, a strong yes, said the change is long overdue and would attract more people to run in local races.
Assembly member Kristan Kelly asked if the $215,000 assigned to the ordinance could be applied to voter education instead, while Matt Cooper said his biggest concern was the lack of city support.
“I don’t think the idea should die … if we are going to have something like this, we should have more coordination and collaboration with the city of Fairbanks,” Cooper said.
Failed compromise
Assembly member Aaron Lojweski proposed a compromise: Make the ordinance effective after the Fairbanks city council submitted a resolution supporting it. If the council didn’t by the end of 2025, the ordinance would expire.
“This would put the ball in the Fairbanks city council’s court and have more time to think about it,” Lojewski said. “They have some serious concerns, but I think with a little more time for planning, there would be a realistic chance that the city could have a change of heart.”
He added when considering voter turnouts, each election has its unique attributions, including candidates and ballot measures.
Mat-Su’s voter turnout spiked to 32% in 2020, he said, up from 10% in 2019, but went down to 17% in 2021. Lojewski called it an improvement regardless, but,
“I bet when we see fresh data for 2022 after November, they are going to see a massive bump,” Lojewski said.
Borough attorney Jill Dolan had concerns about the amendment’s open ended nature because future assemblies might not be aware of it.
“This body would not be the one in place potentially when it goes into effect,” Dolan said.
She added the assembly would be “your legislative authority contingent on another municipal body’s decision.”
Lojewski countered that the assembly passes multiple multi-year contracts and measures that future assemblies don’t get to weigh in on. In addition, assemblies have other tools.
“We are in no way binding future assembly hands when they can simply turn around and get rid of this [by repealing it],” he said.
Despite the ordinance’s failure, assembly members had a consensus measures should be taken to improve voter turnout.