An ordinance designed to rein in spending authority by a finance committee failed in a 4-5 motion at Thursday’s Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly meeting.
The ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, points out the finance committee approved 10 contracts that exceeded $1 million between May 2020 and May 2022, out of 46 total contracts.
“It seems a little bit odd that we have approved some very high dollar contracts at finance committees, which receive lower levels of public comment or public scrutiny,” Lojewski said. “I think it’s appropriate to award these high dollar contracts only under the scrutiny of the full assembly.”
Lojewski’s ordinance removes the finance committee’s authority to approve contracts above $1 million, reserving that responsibility to the borough assembly.
Lojewski later amended his ordinance to raise the limit to $1.75 million, acknowledging getting contracts in front of the assembly can be a slow process.
Some of the more recent contract approvals include a $1.16 million contract for the South Cushman Rifle Range safety improvements, a $1.2 million contract for upgrades to the Carlson Center and a $3.9 million contract for solid waste services.
Some assemblymembers who voted against it supported the ordinance’s intent but said it would bog down contract approvals.
“It’s going to slow down what can already be a slow process,” Assemblymember Kristan Kelly said. “If we can only do these at regular assembly meetings, my concern is during budget and holiday months, these contracts won’t be dealt with in a timely manner.”
Kelly added the finance committee does provide a forum for public comment and assembly input.
“I feel like this is trying to fix something that’s not really broken,” Kelly said.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher shared similar concerns that the ordinance was great on paper, but could impede borough business.
“The downside is significant, especially with budget season right before construction season and we have bids coming in,” Fletcher said. “I hear more complaints about our inefficiencies in working with contractors on bids than I do about votes at the finance committee.”
Assemblymember Jimi Cash agreed with the ordinance and, like Lojewski, noted the public doesn’t participate nearly as much in finance committees as they do at regular assembly meetings.
“The biggest argument that it will delay things is that it would take longer,” Cash said. “But these are multi-million dollar contracts that aren’t thrown together two weeks before the assembly meeting, they’ve been planned for months. I don’t think there will be any kind of delay that would impede them from being awarded in the time needed.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, whose office can approve contracts up to $200,000 without assembly approval, said the assembly benefits by ”breaking up the workload.”
“By pushing these items back to the assembly, you’re going to be stacking loads disproportionately, especially during more heavy work times,” Ward said.
He added contracts awarded at the finance committee are often “ones that have already been budgeted for” and are heard to make sure the borough followed the bidding proper process.
The assembly defeated the ordinance, with Fletcher, Kelly, David Guttenberg, Mindy O’Neall and Matt Cooper voting no.