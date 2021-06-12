The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly finalized the base property tax rate at 13.799 mills in a 6-0 vote on Thursday, according to the borough clerk’s office.
This year’s mill rate is a slight reduction from last year’s property tax rate of 13.891 mills.
It’s the second year in a row that the mill rate has dropped a bit but it doesn’t mean that tax bills will decrease. That’s because home values are rising.
The total valuation of property in the borough has been going up. The latest numbers show it rose from $10.2 billion to an estimated $10.4 billion this year.
Three assembly members, Frank Tomaszewski, Marna Sanford and Tammie Wilson, were absent from the vote on the mill rate.
Tax bills go out on June 30, and the first payment is due by Sept. 1.